Biden, Dems tap data trove that includes contact for almost every voter

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign and other Democrats are tapping into a new database that provides contact information for nearly every voter in America for 2024, Axios reported Thursday.

The Democratic Data Exchange (DDx) has obtained data from 500 groups compiled over the last ten years, identifying 90% of voters’ contact information that Biden and Democrats will have at their disposal next year, according to Axios. With Democrats and Republicans fighting to use technology to their advantage in the 2024 cycle, Biden is hoping to reach crossover voters with the new information from the DDx.

“We think there are a lot of voters on the table,” Becca Siegel, senior adviser to Biden in 2020, told Axios, “including voters who perhaps have not always been on the table for presidential campaigns in the past and maybe weren’t on the table in 2020.”

DDx, which aims to expand “the Democratic and progressive data ecosystem by facilitating a real time, blind exchange of voter contact data across the Left,” does not identify voters by name but by identification numbers, according to Axios. DDx issues numbers that align with voters identified in public filings, where campaigns, aligned super political action committees (PACs) and state parties can then access their contact information and preferences.

Democratic campaigns and organizations pay a membership fee to DDx where they provide voter information in exchange for compiled data, according to Axios. DDx was created in direct response to the GOP’s Data Trust, which similarly provides voter information to conservative organizations.

The database will provide a large swath of voter information from left-leaning organizations in battleground states that Democrats can take advantage of in 2024, DDx CEO Emily Norman told Axios. Siegel argued that DDx data will allow Biden’s campaign to continue to be more frugal, as it can zero in on persuadable voters solely in 2024.

“When we’re talking about billions of dollars of voter outreach, a little more efficient is very meaningful … and may be the difference between winning and losing an election,” said Siegel.

Neither DDx nor the Biden campaign immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

