Biden poetry: How do I lie to thee, let me count the ways

A beautiful poem by Elizabeth Barrett Browning entitled, How Do I Love Thee?, states, "How do I love thee? Let me count the ways." In sharp contrast, Joe Biden's life, words, and actions have rewritten this poem to state, "How do I lie to thee? Let me count the ways."

I know some might say, "Well, he is getting old and might not get some things straight." While that might be a good reason for him not to be running again for president of the United States, Joe Biden was caught lying … in 1987. In a videotaped exchange, Sen. Biden verbally attacked and abused a reporter when Joe stated he went to Syracuse University on a full academic scholarship, graduated in the top half of his class, was the outstanding political student, earned three degrees,and had a much higher IQ than the reporter to whom he was speaking. (See Jesse Watter's program at 2 minutes and 50 seconds.)

Old-time, honest, mainstream investigative reporters of 1987 seeking confirmation of Biden's statements determined Joe did not go to college on a full academic scholarship, did not graduate in the top half of his class, but graduated 76 out of 85, which means he was in the bottom half of his class, was not the outstanding political student and did not earn three degrees, but graduated with one. This means that 47-year-old Joe Biden lied about four out of four things concerning his educational background. These were things of which he was not even asked in a question. The only thing left to question is Joe's comment concerning his IQ, which if he does have a high IQ, he certainly seems to be lacking in his moral judgment at the time.

Sadly, Joe has even lied continually about the death of his son Beau. In numerous speeches, Biden has stated, "My son was a major in the U.S. Army. We lost him in Iraq." He repeated this to numerous Gold Star families whose loved ones died during Biden's botched Afghanistan withdrawal. Many of these Gold Star families have said that Biden seems to be more interested in talking about himself than in the care and well-being of families. (Laura Ingram at 4 minutes and 11 seconds.)

Fact checkers stated Joe's son served in the Delaware Army National Guard, being awarded a Bronze Star for his 2008 to 2009 service in Iraq. Beau Biden died of brain cancer at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in 2015. Joe believes military burn pits in Iraq could have contributed to his death. While all this is tragic, the fact checker stated, "it is clear that Joe Biden had delivered a misleading statement about his son's death," and more bluntly stated, "Joe Biden lied about his son's death."

This can't have been a mistake, for Joe has continuously repeated his remarks. If it was a mistake, one of the speechwriters would make a correction, or one of Joe's staff would help him understand that what he is saying is a lie. The fact checker said Joe Biden is "misleading" people. You do not lie and mislead a country of people that you love.

Let's look at the reason Joe Biden says he decided to run for president. During Biden's acceptance speech for the nomination for president at the Democratic National Convention, in speaking of the Charlottesville, Virginia, riot, Biden stated, "Remember the violent clash that ensued between those spreading hate and those with courage to stand against it. And remember what the president [Trump] said when asked? He said there were, quote, 'very fine people on both sides.' That was a wake-up call for us as a country and for me a call to action. At that moment I knew I'd have to run."

So, basically, Joe stated that the reason he decided to run for office is because President Trump referred to neo-Nazis as "very fine people," which is a very racial and divisive statement. The major problem with this is that it is a blatant, purposeful lie.

The BBC stated, "According to the transcript of a press conference on 15 August, President Trump did say – when asked about the presence of neo-Nazis at the rally – 'you had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides.'" During the same press conference, Mr. Trump went on to say, "I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally." So that means that the reason Biden says he decided to run to the presidency was based upon a lie that was intended to mislead and divide the American people.

This lie has gone far beyond American politics, for Joe Biden also spread this misleading lie at his press conference at NATO headquarters on Thursday March 24, 2022, before the world.

Searching the terms "Biden misleading" one will find numerous articles written by everyone from CNN, to the Washington Examiner, The Washington Post, Fox News, etc., all stating that Biden is misleading America on everything from linking higher prices to the Ukrainian war, to claims about job creation, claims about unemployment statistics, claims about the economy, claims about his leadership in foreign policy and claims about the deficit, the latter of which earned him bottomless Pinocchio from the Washington Post, an award he has earned at least twice.

You don't lie, mislead and manipulate people you love. Joe Biden does not love America. Joe Biden hates America. Joe Biden only loves Joe Biden.

We do not need someone to mislead America. We need someone to lead America.

