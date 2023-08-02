A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Commentary
The Biden presidency is unsustainable

Victor Davis Hanson asserts, 'The Harris problem explains some of current Democratic strategy'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 2, 2023 at 6:50pm
(AMERICAN GREATNESS) -- Imagine if Gavin Newsom was currently Vice President amid the final meltdown of the Biden family consortium.

Does anyone doubt that Biden would then either be forced to resign by Democratic politicos (for reasons in addition to his escalating dementia), or would be impeached and perhaps abdicate Nixon-style?

The presence of the now predictable mediocrity of Kamala Harris and the impossibility, given her race and gender, of removing her, for now is about all that keeps a cognitively declining Biden still in office. The Left fears what she could do as president to the Democratic Party; conservatives are terrified of what she could do to the country.

Joe Biden’s bewilderment exempts his embarrassments from accountability in the way that Hunter Biden’s addictions excuse his past serial criminality. But the passes granted to both father and son would be now unsustainable with a viable Vice President in waiting.

WND News Services
