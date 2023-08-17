Biden's response to Maui tragedy: What a class act!

A beautiful town in Hawaii left in ruins. At least 100 dead, but the toll will rise considerably as they search for more remains in the rubble and ash.

After three days, when asked about the tragedy, Joe Biden issued the terse and insensitive words: "No comment." He was laughing when he said it.

I thought of him looking at his watch on the day the last soldiers killed in the Afghanistan debacle were brought home. I also thought about the fact he never even went to comfort the people after the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

He's a class act, isn't he?

The same day he was unprepared to say anything remotely comforting to the people of Hawaii. Barack Obama spoke about the disaster – and didn't do much better than Biden did.

"It's tough to see some of the images coming out of Hawaii – a place that's so special to so many of us," he wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Michelle and I are thinking of everyone who has lost a loved one, or whose life has been turned upside down."

Do you want to know what President Donald J. Trump said as he was he was facing his fourth indictment by Democrats in yet another egregious act of election interference?

He issued a the following video statement.

"I would like to express my sympathy and warmest regards to the people of Hawaii, and specifically all of those who have been so gravely and irreparably hurt by the tragedy of the wildfires in Maui, something the likes of which have seldom been seen anywhere, at any time," he said. "The death caused by this catastrophic event will be far worse than ever expected now that houses and cars and other areas are being inspected. The sad thing is, it should never have happened. Our government was not prepared. And very importantly, the aftermath is going very poorly with the governor of the island wanting to do nothing but blame it on global warming and other things that just happen to pop into his head."

Wasn't he a great president?

He hadn't heard about Biden's "No comment" when he issued the statement.

Say what you will about Trump, but he deeply loves all the good people of the USA. He put out that statement despite the fact he probably has no chance of winning the deep blue state of Hawaii – ever.

For all we know this tragedy may rival the Pearl Harbor attack in the annals of the state. Maybe not. But it could. The final death count continues to rise with no end in sight, sadly.

And Trump is right. It never should have happened. Nothing that government did worked. There were no alarms that worked. Since FEMA entered the scene, the devastated community of Lahaina has been locked down, making it next to impossible for residents to help one another. That's been a constant refrain. They have no houses, no cars, no money, no work – in some cases, no food. On top of that, many are claiming they are victimized by looters and ruthless vultures making offers on their land.

This is America. We all want help. This is a generous nation. We recommend Samaritan's Purse, which is airlifting 17 tons of emergency relief equipment, tools and several volunteers to Hawaii on its DC-8 cargo plane.

"What has happened in Hawaii is nothing short of devastating," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "As the death toll has risen, my heart breaks for those who have lost loved ones and for the families who must now begin the long road to recovery. Please join me in praying for them and for our Samaritan's Purse teams who are responding in Jesus' Name."

In the coming days, Samaritan's Purse volunteers will faithfully serve the people of Maui. Each day, teams will sift through ashes in search of priceless mementos along with anything else that may have survived the flames.

By lending a helping hand, these volunteers will serve as tangible reminders to the victims that God is there with them, even in tragedy.

And they'll stay until the job's done.

