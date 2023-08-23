I've been a big fan of Vivek, until now …

I'm for President Donald J. Trump unapologetically, wholeheartedly and forever.

I became an enthusiastic supporter of Trump in 2015 and never looked back. He's transformed the Republican Party, which it badly needed. Now he's building a "movement" that was needed even more. That is why he is under siege by the Deep State and the Injustice Department. He is literally the only hope for victory in 2024 besides God Almighty.

However, I've been a big fan of Vivek Ramaswamy since before he declared his candidacy for president. I've admired him since the days of Tucker Carlson's show when he was regular guest and commentator. The guy is brainy, usually right-on with his ideas. He's been impressive.

But, I just found out from a Dick Morris column that he's wrong on one of my pet issues – truly wrong.

"Whenever an inexperienced neophyte runs for president and ventures into foreign policy, he almost always puts his foot in his mouth due to ignorance and lack of preparation," Morris explained.

I'll say. Vivek really stepped in it.

"Now Vivek Ramaswamy, an interesting candidate, has made a big blunder by calling for a cut in U.S. aid to Israel," Morris said. "He even wants its hostile Arab neighbors to get U.S. aid equal to what Israel gets."

In 1978 Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin agreed in the Camp David Accords that Israel would withdraw from much of the territory it had conquered in the 1973 Yom Kippur War. In return the U.S. pledged to give Israel and Egypt each about an equal amount of military aid to assure peace.

"The Camp David agreements have worked, as there has been no major Mideast war involving Israel since 1973," Morris said. "World War III may well have been averted, as our military support for Israel and Egypt has proven to be a good investment. Pursuant to the Camp David Accords and other agreements, the U.S. gave Israel $3.3 billion per year in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Last year, it gave another $500 million for missile defense. To be clear, and Ramaswamy is likely ignorant of this fact, more than 80% of U.S. military aid sent to Israel goes to American military contractors. For the most part, the U.S. aid stays here and provides for U.S. jobs. So by proposing a cut in military aid to Israel, Ramaswamy completely undermines the Camp David Accords, the fundamental basis of peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors."

That would be bad, tragic, a rather dumb thing to be advocating.

"Israel's Iron Dome system, used to shield it from Arab missiles, is the first realistic missile defense in history and is the start of constructing the defense to nuclear missiles President Ronald Reagan envisioned," Morris continued. "The Iron Dome has been tested by repeated Palestinian and Iranian attacks in recent years and has been nearly perfect in the protection it offers. The U.S. happily cribs Israeli technology to protect our own forces."

This is one of the worst ideas Ramaswamy has ever had. And Morris says it "shows the danger of making a 38-year-old the leader of the free world."

I would say so. But it gets worse.

"[Ramaswamy] dangerously argues that Israel should not get any more U.S. aid than neighboring Muslim countries," Morris says. "On what basis is that fair? Israel's aid package should be determined by what we give terrorist state Syria?"

Or Iran, for the matter?

"President Donald Trump understood that America First did not mean America alone," Morris reminded his readers. "He understood the world we lived in and that our allies need support. This episode proves that in these perilous times there is no reason to bet on an amateur when we have a seasoned 'pro' like Donald Trump. He's battle-tested and ready to take command."

Trump, to his credit, has consistently been the best president on all U.S. foreign policy. He's been great on Israel and sees the Mideast clearly.

And as far as Israel is concerned, let's keep in mind you can't go wrong backing Israel. Why's that? Because God loves Israel. How do I know?

Because the Bible tells me so, in Zechariah 12:8-10: "In that day shall the Lord defend the inhabitants of Jerusalem; and he that is feeble among them at that day shall be as David; and the house of David shall be as God, as the angel of the Lord before them. And it shall come to pass in that day, that I will seek to destroy all the nations that come against Jerusalem. And I will pour upon the house of David, and upon the inhabitants of Jerusalem, the spirit of grace and of supplications: and they shall look upon me whom they have pierced, and they shall mourn for him, as one mourneth for his only son, and shall be in bitterness for him, as one that is in bitterness for his firstborn."

