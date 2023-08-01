Is this the biggest presidential scandal in our history?

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

Taylor Swift's latest song is "Karma," the Hindu equivalent of the biblical concept of "Sowing and Reaping." Sir Walter Scott warned, "Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive." Exercising our First Amendment right, scores of concerned citizens are starting to share their opinion that Joe and Hunter Biden are finally "facing the music" for alleged longstanding lawbreaking.

Even though the media ignore it, Congressional investigation into the Biden scandal is accelerating daily with whistleblower testimonies and newly discovered documents showing that Biden has been seriously compromised by numerous nations and involved in influence peddling with his son, who among other crimes didn't pay $1.5 million in taxes while his father lectured us, "All Americans must pay their fair share!" I lived in D.C. and watched Watergate unfold, and we are seeing a similar event with a presidential scandal of monumental proportions.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy stated that the massive disclosures alleging the two got between $17-30 million from foreign entities (including people in partnership with the Chinese Communist Party) are "bringing this to the level of impeachment." Hunter's recent court appearance circumvented any attempt to try and simply "put this behind" as the judge perceptively recognized Hunter's serious troubles surfacing.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Woman's mission for parental rights leads her to pro-life movement

Even though Joe Biden previously stated publicly and forcefully that he never had any business discussions or dealings or even talked about business with his son, now even his spokesperson, Karine Jean Pierre, cleverly changed the narrative, stunning White House correspondents in an attempt to cover things up by saying, "The president was never in business with his son." With incontrovertible evidence emerging and Hunter's business partner revealing 20 phone calls (including Joe, Hunter and foreign entities), a corrupt media covering for Mr. Biden will be forced to report it. On Monday the N.Y. Times for the first time reported that Joe lied!

If just one person on the inside of this operation "fesses up" the way John Dean did with Watergate, which forced Nixon to resign, the proverbial nuclear bomb will be detonated and dark days will descend over Biden, Hunter and Attorney General Merrick Garland (who most likely will be brought up for impeachment when Congress returns from recess). Remember when Obama said, "Never underestimate Joe's ability to (expletive) things up!"

Would Joe do like O.J.?

If the nightmare scenario plays out for Biden to leave office in disgrace (subsequent to granting a pardon to his son), would he then do like O.J.? To "save face" (while making money), would he deflect blame, curb controversy and float a feeble defense ("It's malarkey! I'm innocent!")? Might he weave the following web?

In October of 1995, despite rock solid evidence, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of murder, maintained his innocence and tried to retire to a life of leisure. Remember what he did next?

O.J. put forth a hypothetical description of his story in a book titled, "If I Did It" (Yes, I read it!). He received $600,000 with 400,000 copies printed. His attorney assured everyone it was "complete fiction"; plus he added another mysterious person as a partner in the story to try to further help his cause. It came on the heels of his other book, "I Want to Tell You My Response to Your Letters, Your Messages and Your Questions."

What might've motivated Joe?

If Biden is finally held accountable in this chain of events, many legitimately will ask, "Why did he do it?"

If we rewind the tape in Joe's long political career, in 2015 he was getting old, and when he learned that Obama supported Hillary in her campaign to be president for the next eight years, it looked like any presidential aspirations were over. Pursuing the presidency at 82 seemed a fruitless enterprise – so it's reasonable to plan for one's retirement before being "put out to pasture," right?

Joe never anticipated Donald Trump's ascendancy, so was he thinking "get while the getting is good while I still have the chance"?

Was Joe inspired by what Bill and Hillary did in launching their "Clinton Global Initiative," calling leaders in other countries to give money to empower women and fight climate change (knowing that if Hillary became president this might give foreign leaders preferential treatment and access)?

Don't politicians typically leave office and secure big-buck positions as lobbyists or on boards, cashing in on connections?

Could this help out a crackhead son carousing with prostitutes and depleting his funds to hopefully get back on his feet, make money and get back on the "straight and narrow"?

Was the seduction of quickly gaining $20-$30 million cleverly wired an irresistible temptation?

Was it foolish? Was it reckless? Did Joe actually think people wouldn't notice he mysteriously amassed $10 million in 2017 (see tax return) and then three years later he and Jill plummeted to $600,000? As concerned citizens, we must pray and judge these matters righteously for the future of our Constitution and Republic.

Apathy or accountability?

While millions pay no attention, we must awaken and hold our public officials accountable. What we're dealing with is not conspiracy theory but reality. Consider these three areas:

1. 10 credible sources of the alleged crimes: Congressional investigation, Hunter's laptop, emails, text messages, government records, bank records, S.A.R. (Suspicious Activities Reports), FBI whistleblowers, IRS whistleblowers, material witnesses.

2. 10 responses from significant areas: the Bidens, DOJ, FBI, AG, IRS, mass media (obstruction from newspapers, cable news, network news, Democratic Party), preferential treatment, denial of search warrants, slow-walking investigations, tipping off Biden's Secret Service before searches, blocked interviews of witnesses and electronic search warrants.

3. 10 accusations regarding Biden Family: Bribery, lying, extortion, wire fraud, tax evasion, money laundering, conspiracy, receiving millions from foreign governments, receiving millions through front "shell" corporations, dereliction of duty.

(Source: Mark Levin, constitutional attorney, New York Times bestselling author, 40-year legal experience.)

Here's the deal: Nearly 30 years ago this October, NFL superstar and celebrity O.J. Simpson was acquitted in the infamous "Trial of the Century," in which he was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ron Goldman. The Biden family alleged corruption enterprise may turn out to be the monumental presidential scandal of U.S. history.

The Bible tells us, "He who walks in integrity walks securely, but he who perverts his way will be found out" (Proverbs 10:9). It's time to restore accountability as we unite in prayer amidst the judgment of God that can still be averted if we honor God and His righteous ways. May God have mercy on us!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!