'Black magick' gal 'threatens to shoot Donald and Barron Trump in face'

A woman who dabbled in online images of President Trump in handcuffs, or even hanging from a tree, now has been arrested on charges she threatened to shoot the president and his son, Barron.

A report from One America News described the woman as "crazed" and said federal prosecutors and an unsealed complaint accuse Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, of communicating threats to murder or harm.

The complaint was filed earlier this month in the U.S. District Court in southern Florida, but it was unsealed only now, according to the report.

OAN documented that Fiorenza, on Facebook, described herself as "black magick occultist" and said she actually was "Tracy Fiorenza De Rothschild."

"Fiorenza’s social media presence also made it clear that she is a far-left extremist and conspiracy theorist who often mentions both Donald Trump and his son Barron. Additionally, she claims to be in the 'Illuminati' secret society," the report said.

An affidavit in the prosecution file stated she said in a May 21 email to an educational institute in Palm Beach, Florida, "I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity I get!"

Trump's home, Mar-a-Lago, is in fact located in the town of Palm Beach.

Prosecutors charge she also sent a second email, writing that she would "slam a bullet" into Barron Trump "with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!"

The institution was not identified.

Prosecutors charge she was questioned by federal investigators and given copies of the emails, and she admitted sending them.

The Plainfield, Illinois, woman could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

The Daily Mail documented that her Facebook profile features "anti-Trump and posts espousing conspiracy theories about elite pedophile rings in Hollywood."

She posted memes of Trump in handcuffs as well as posts showing Trump "being hanged from a tree."

She also participated in multiple wild conspiracy theories, the report said.

She apparent made an initial court appearance Monday and a judge is to determine this week how she'll be transferred to Florida.

