A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Money U.S.THE STAR TREATMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Blind Side' actor torches those calling for Sandra Bullock to lose Oscar

'Stay home, sit down, get a job'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 16, 2023 at 9:16pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Sandra Bullock in 2009's 'The Blind Side' (Trailer video screenshot)

Sandra Bullock in 2009's 'The Blind Side' (Trailer video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- In 2010, Sandra Bullock won the Academy Award for best actress for her portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy in the film "The Blind Side." The movie was inspired by the real-life story of a Tennessee family that took in and adopted Michael Oher, who would later have a career in the National Football League (NFL).

Over the past week, the illusion of "The Blind Side" has been shattered after Oher accused the Tuohy family of never actually adopting him and forcing him into a conservatorship for their monetary benefit. The Tuohy's say Oher previously tried to shake them down for $15 million.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Given the movie's resurgence in the news, some people have questioned if Bullock's Oscar should be revoked, a notion that Quinton Aaron, who portrayed Oher in the movie, disagrees with.

TRENDING: 8 Dems who have declared states of emergency over border crisis

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Blind Side' actor torches those calling for Sandra Bullock to lose Oscar
Israel may uproot ancient Christian mosaic, send it to Museum of the Bible in U.S.
Appeals court rules FDA must restore safeguards on abortion drugs
Trump's vice president or U.S. Senate? MTG deciding between the two
Stocks fall a 2nd straight day, Nasdaq drops 1% as Fed cites lingering inflation woes
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×