Blindsided: Ex-NFL player, inspiration behind hit film breaks silence after claim on his adoption

(FOX NEWS) -- Former NFL player Michael Oher, the inspiration behind the 2009 Academy Award-winning film, "The Blind Side," alleged in a petition filed in a Tennessee court on Monday that he was never legally adopted by the family, but rather tricked into a conservatorship that solely benefited the Tuohy family.

The filing reveals that Oher discovered he was never legally adopted by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy in February 2023 and alleges that he was tricked into entering a conservatorship after his 18th birthday.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"The lie of Michael's adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward, the undersigned Michael Oher," the document read.

TRENDING: Operation Stop Trump

Read the full story ›