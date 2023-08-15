A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Blindsided: Ex-NFL player, inspiration behind hit film breaks silence after claim on his adoption

'The lie is one upon which Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves'

Published August 14, 2023 at 9:52pm
Published August 14, 2023 at 9:52pm
(Photo by Adrian Curiel on Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) -- Former NFL player Michael Oher, the inspiration behind the 2009 Academy Award-winning film, "The Blind Side," alleged in a petition filed in a Tennessee court on Monday that he was never legally adopted by the family, but rather tricked into a conservatorship that solely benefited the Tuohy family.

The filing reveals that Oher discovered he was never legally adopted by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy in February 2023 and alleges that he was tricked into entering a conservatorship after his 18th birthday.

"The lie of Michael's adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward, the undersigned Michael Oher," the document read.

