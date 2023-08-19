Blue-city Democrat asks gang members to limit shootings to nighttime

(FREE BEACON) – A Chicago Democrat is asking gang members to limit their shootings and murders to the evening hours.

Democratic alderwoman Maria Hadden, in an email newsletter, promoted a proposal from the community group Native Sons called "the People's Ordinance," which asks gang members to not shoot between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

We have to start somewhere," cofounder of Native Sons Tatiana Atkins said of the ordinance, according to CWBChicago. "Our goal is to approach our city’s gun violence problem strategically and not all at once. Things didn’t become this way overnight, and change won’t happen overnight.

