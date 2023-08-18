Blue-state college requires diversity statement from applicants for 'Conservative Thought' position

Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

The University of Colorado Boulder (UC Boulder) is offering a job as a Visiting Scholar in Conservative Thought and Policy that requires a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) statement to apply, according to its website.

UC Boulder announced the job in the College of Arts and Sciences on Aug. 1 for individuals who are “deeply engaged” in the practice of “conservative thought and policymaking,” and requires a DEI statement to apply to the position, accordingto the website. The university’s website states that it “does not discriminate” on the basis of “political affiliation” or “political philosophy.”

TRENDING: Trump's vice president or U.S. Senate? MTG deciding between the two

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

DEI statements are used by universities to determine if an applicant is committed to advancing DEI principles in their work, but they have come under fire in recent months for allegedly being unconstitutional. Multiple states, including Florida and West Virginia, have attempted to ban them from being considered in university hiring.

A “key responsibility” of the position will be to “continue an open and vigorous dialogue on campus featuring the principles of conservatism in historical and contemporary contexts,” the application reads.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Are universities now simply expensive indoctrination centers? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

A February survey by the Foundation for Individual Right and Expression, an organization that focuses on free speech, found that nearly half of university professors disapprove of diversity statements and say they are a “political litmus test” that violates academic freedom.

UC Boulder did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today’s ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film “Sound of Freedom” – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children’s “right to consent” on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

“Pedophiles are sitting back right now,” says Ballard, “and going, ‘We’ve been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don’t have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us’ – IN AMERICA!”

Ballard’s concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, “THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION.”

But that’s just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites’ affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled “THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!