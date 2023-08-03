Blue-state education board adopts 'equity' policy that nixes gendered language

Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

The New Jersey State Board of Education adopted an “equity” policy Wednesday, changing all gender terms such as “men and women” with the word “persons” to make the language neutral, according to NJ Spotlight News.

In a 6-5 vote, the state Board of Education approved a new equity code replacing all mentions of “equality” in the state’s administrative code with “equity,” according to NJ Spotlight News. The code also requires schools to separate students for sexual education classes on the basis of gender identity rather than biological sex.

TRENDING: Sanctuary city? Kidding

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Deleting ‘equality’ and replacing it with ‘equity,’ and placing the focus on to the social causes of a few, does the opposite” of educating students, Republican state Sen. Edward Durr and Republican state Sen. Steven Oroho wrote in a letter to the board, according to N.J.com.

Having sexual education classes on the basis of gender identity rather than biological sex would affect girls who would now have males joining them in class, the board’s Vice President Andrew Mulvihill argued, according to the New Jersey Monitor.

“It is discriminatory to me to have girls that want to be in one class and have all girls there talking about this issue, and you send a boy in there — from their perspective or some people’s perspective — that’s the issue. I think it’s discrimination,” Mulvihill said at the meeting, according to the New Jersey Monitor.

Have public schools abandoned actual education? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The decision to approve the policy was met with pushback from parental rights advocates who opposed the adoption of the policy and the switch to gender-neutral language, NJ Spotlight News reported. Upon the conclusion of the meeting, members of the parental rights organization noted that the board “will be sued,” N.J.com reported.

In New Jersey, three school districts have been sued by the state attorney general after they adopted policies which require educators to reveal a student’s transgender identity to parents. The state’s Department of Education Transgender Guidance notes that “a school district shall accept a student’s asserted gender identity” and that “parental consent is not required.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Throughout the country, parents, lawmakers and school boards are debating how sports, bathrooms and locker rooms should be separated; on Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union sued a Missouri school that refused to let a boy use the girls’ restroom. Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration released guidance in July that requires public school athletics, as well as school bathrooms and locker rooms, to be separated on the basis of biological sex.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!