Border Patrol agents shot at from Mexico while arresting migrants

Jennie Taer

Daily Caller News Foundation

Border agents were shot at Thursday from Mexico while apprehending a group of migrants in Texas, according to Border Report.

No one was reported injured or hit by any bullets, according to Border Report. Additionally, there’s no one believed to be apprehended in Mexico related to the incident.

TRENDING: Movie star absolutely torches Hollywood, urges Americans to boycott films

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“As the group was being apprehended, agents noticed a subject south of the border barrier brandishing a handgun and fire towards the agents,” Border Patrol said in a statement. “The agents immediately took cover and secured the migrants.”

There have been 271 incidents of assaults on Border Patrol agents between October and June, 421 in all of fiscal year 2022 and 361 in fiscal year 2021, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

“Assaults on Border Patrol agents or any other law enforcement officer from any side of the border will not be tolerated and will be investigated swiftly by our office so they can continue to carry out their sworn duty to protect our community and nation,” FBI El Paso Field Office Acting Special Agent in Charge Douglas Goodwater said in a statement, according to Border Report.

Is violence likely to increase at the southern border? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (9 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Authorities in Texas recently arrested two armed cartel members at the southern border, according to Fox News.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“There is no greater public safety and national security threat than the Mexican drug cartels, who have exploited security vulnerabilities due to an unsecured international border. This joint effort highlights the importance of collaborating with local, county, state, and federal agencies for one common goal – keeping our state and country safe,” Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said in a statement to Fox News at the time.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today’s ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film “Sound of Freedom” – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children’s “right to consent” on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

“Pedophiles are sitting back right now,” says Ballard, “and going, ‘We’ve been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don’t have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us’ – IN AMERICA!”

Ballard’s concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, “THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION.”

But that’s just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites’ affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled “THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!