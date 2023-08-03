Camp counselor boasts of turning 'entire cabin of 13-year-olds' into leftists in 5 days

(AMERICAN THINKER) – Libs of TikTok recently posted a roughly one-minute video on Twitter (X) featuring what appears to be a young man describing how he convinced a cabin of 13-year-olds to embrace socialism and communism during just five days of summer camp. In the clip, shot in 2021, he proudly boasts, “I was a camp counselor for one week and turned an entire cabin of 13-year-olds into leftists. Here’s how.”

He continued: “It started on day one, when the kids—of their own volition—decided to have an election to see who would be ‘president’ of the cabin. They had me track votes anonymously, and I may have broken the tie in favor of the obviously queer kid.”

The ‘counselor’ goes on to say that another child “asked if he could be Mikhail Gorbachev to the cabin.” To which the counselor replied that he should instead “be Karl Marx.” He then noted that he guided the kids into “discussing the merits of their communist government,” and stated that he gave a book entitled The ABCs of Socialism to a child who had trouble sleeping at night.

