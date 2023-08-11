Why we can say, conclusively, the 2020 vote was rigged

Two years ago, in the July 2021 Whistleblower magazine, which you all should be faithfully subscribed to if you are not, we proved the unthinkable, the unimaginable, the seemingly preposterous, the high crime and, frankly, something that until then was next to impossible.

What did we prove beyond any reasonable doubt?

We proved that by any reasonable assessment the 2020 election for president of the United States was rigged, stolen, robbed, filched, highjacked and misappropriated for the most immoral purposes imaginable. We have not forgotten this – nor will we ever forgive. Maybe God will, but there is no way I give a pass to every diabolical maniac who participated in the extraordinary plot.

But there's now even more proof that has accumulated since two years ago. There are even more principles – or perhaps, I should say, principalities – engaged in the scam involving leading Democrats, first and foremost, who are culpable and blameworthy.

Over the rest of this column, I will get to a couple of cases because they require "alternative" media sources – like Gateway Pundit and WND – to bring them to light. Why is that? Because we're the only TWO I know of that regularly break news about the 2020 election and its theft by Democrats. Why these two? Because we both have been demonetized by Google for that specific reason. There's a heavy price for deviating from the approved narrative.

TRENDING: 'A monolithic bully pulpit': Biden warned on 'filtering out' reporters

The Chinese Communist Party, Joe Biden's bankers, have become more than a suspect in the 2020 debacle. They have been caught red-handed and could do the same in FUTURE elections. As WND reported exclusively this week, the Chinese-owned company Konnech has signed contracts with 32 major American cities to perform "election services." By being a part of U.S. election administration, Konnech already has far more details about the people they work with than any American company could acquire legally. With the assets they have, they could throw any election in the U.S. starting in 2024. Now, who do you think they are likely to throw the vote to – Joe Biden or Donald Trump? FBI agents were looking into it through a counter-surveillance sting investigation with True the Vote but were stopped by the brass when the probe landed on their desk. Thank you once again, Chris Wray.

Here's a more traditional Democratic scheme reported just this week by our friends at The Gateway Pundit: "GBI Strategies LLC, the Democrat related entity included in 2020 police report in Michigan related to election fraud, was dissolved in Tennessee in 2017. How does this happen? GBI Strategies and its apparent head, Gary Bell, is listed in the police report from 2020 recently uncovered by The Gateway Pundit. On October 8, 2020 a person dropped off between 8,000-10,000 completed voter registration applications in Muskegon, Michigan. City Clerk Ann Meisch obviously noticed. Per a review of the voter applications, it was uncovered that:

– numerous forms appeared to have been completed by the same writer

– addresses on multiple forms were invalid or non-existent

– phone numbers were erroneous

– signatures didn't match

"On October 16 the Muskegon Police Department was contacted and asked to investigate. On October 20 the same person brought in another 2,500 forms. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's Office got involved on October 21. Two members of AG Dana Nessel's Criminal Investigation Division were assigned to the operation, yet curiously, she failed to mention the investigation to the public at any time since. Michigan State Police got involved and an investigator assigned to the case spoke with the female suspect who explained that she was being paid $1150/week 'to find un-registered voters and provide them with a form so they can get registered to vote or obtain their absentee ballot.' After documenting these crimes and investigating for weeks, the Michigan police turned their investigation over to the FBI, which promptly buried the findings. In the report the police named 'GBI Strategies' as the organization running the scheme. GBI Strategies LLC is connected to the Biden campaign and various Democrat campaign committees."

Next week, I'll give you a more thorough take on what you may have missed if you don't read WND and Gateway Pundit every single day.

Read previous installments in this series:

China is trying to steal a U.S. presidential election – again!

The FBI's shocking betrayal of True the Vote

Give peace, freedom and truth a chance

Who actually threatens the integrity of the U.S. vote?

Related news stories:

China-linked elections conglomerate gaining influence across America

'Total loss of control': American vote system data compromised by China

Serious alert for U.S. elections: 'China owns anything that touches the Chinese internet'

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!