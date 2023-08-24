A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationLIFE WITH BIG BROTHER
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

ChatGPT has 'systematic political bias' towards the left

Concerns expressed about influencing students' political views

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 24, 2023 at 3:09pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Jackson Sophat on Unsplash)

(Photo by Jackson Sophat on Unsplash)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – ChatGPT has a “systematic political bias” toward liberal political parties, according to a new study. Professors at the University of East Anglia shared their concerns in an Aug. 17 article in Public Choice.

“Although we do not directly study it, we think that the evidence we bring, paired with other papers, suggests that it could influence not only wording but also students’ political views.” lead author Professor Fabio Motoki told The College Fix via email.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“One important note is that the main concern is not that it is biased to the left,” Motoki said. “If it were biased to the right, we should be equally concerned.”

TRENDING: How Georgia prosecutors will be disbarred for charging Trump

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Consumer group targets energy company pushing woke agenda in new campaign
Home prices are getting so high that builders are starting to build smaller homes
Psychologist Jordan Peterson loses legal fight, must take remedial training
Hawaii officials pulled firefighters away right before blaze ramped up
Kindergarten vaccine exemptions reach all-time high in last 10 years
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×