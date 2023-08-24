ChatGPT has 'systematic political bias' towards the left

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – ChatGPT has a “systematic political bias” toward liberal political parties, according to a new study. Professors at the University of East Anglia shared their concerns in an Aug. 17 article in Public Choice.

“Although we do not directly study it, we think that the evidence we bring, paired with other papers, suggests that it could influence not only wording but also students’ political views.” lead author Professor Fabio Motoki told The College Fix via email.

“One important note is that the main concern is not that it is biased to the left,” Motoki said. “If it were biased to the right, we should be equally concerned.”

