China-linked elections conglomerate gaining influence across America

A Chinese-linked elections-services company that has been confirmed as storing American polling data in Chinese servers, using subsidiaries that have links to the Chinese Community Party, is gaining influence over American votes.

According to documentation posted online, Konnech already handles elections services for voters in Los Angeles, Boston and Detroit.

And Tampa, Pittsburgh and Kansas City.

And many more jurisdictions all across the nation.

The information comes from Open.Ink, a website assembled by Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips.

Their massive project was detailed in a previous WND report.

They are the pair that conceived the movie "2000 Mules" for True the Vote and have documented the growing threats to the security of American elections.

The company is based in Michigan, an important battleground state as recently as 2016 for President Donald Trump. It bills itself as providing software solutions for election managers.

It points out its own influence, stating, "At Konnech, election logistics software is all we do. … From Konnech's first-client partnership with the City of Detroit to the 32 clients we currently work with in North America, our Founder and President, Eugene Yu, has implemented a client-centered approach. We listen to what you need in a system and will configure and customize our products so that you receive the exact solution you need."

One of its top products is called PollChief and it manages election workers and volunteers, monitors data about the election, absentee ballots and much, much more.

The details reside on servers in China, which places that information at the fingertips of the Chinese Communist Party.

Konnech's owner, Eugene Yu, is a Chinese national. He's the CEO and was arrested several years ago for the storage of election data on Chinese servers. Investigators allegedly found U.S. poll workers' information stored on servers in the People's Republic of China.

Konnech has been described by True the Vote as a "major national security risk,"

Engelbrecht is the principal behind the True the Vote organization that works tirelessly to make sure elections are open and fair across America – including by having provided the raw data for the sensational Dinesh D'Souza film "2000 Mules." Researcher Gregg Phillips is her right hand in her work.

Both have been jailed, attacked by the IRS, vilified by those loyal to the Deep State and more for their efforts. But they remain focused on making sure Americans know truly fair elections are a matter of freedom or oppression.

Online, they warn that election security is a major issue.

"The more that we move away from an election that brings Americans together to have a conversation about the direction of our country, the more that we risk losing the very thing that makes this nation special," they wrote.

Being in a position to access information about, control data regarding, and possibly influencing the election results in 32 major regions of the U.S. is a significant position.

After all, the decisions of major population centers swing state results, and in the most recent election, Joe Biden won a handful of swing states by just a handful of votes.

There were, and remain, serious allegations that during the 2020 presidential election, outside influences were at work to determine an outcome that may or may not have aligned with voters' actual wishes.

Even back in 2016, it was Democrats and the Deep State in Washington, D.C., who colluded, using their own Russian sources, to fabricate the now-debunked claims of "Russia collusion" against President Donald Trump.

Then in 2020, Mark Zuckerberg handed out some $400 million, through foundations, to local election officials who most often used it to recruit voters in heavily Democrat districts.

Even more significant was the impact of a scheme involving both social and legacy media to suppress, at the instruction of the FBI, accurate reporting about the Biden family's international business schemes revealed on a laptop Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop.

A subsequent Media Research Center poll showed had that accurate information been reported routinely by the media, Joe Biden almost certainly would have lost the election.

A Substack report just months ago warned, "County election systems are part of the nation's national security infrastructure" and that any breach of those systems especially by "a foreign power" is a security threat.

That report also cited the fact that the personal information on nearly two million Americans already was moved to a Chinese server, and that breach of security could be considered to rise to the level of "espionage."

