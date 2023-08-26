A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
China suspends all seafood imports from Japan after treated radioactive water is released from Fukushima

Exports include red sea bream, scallops, mackerel

WND News Services
Published August 26, 2023
Fukushima meltdown

Fukushima meltdown

(CNBC) – China on Thursday suspended the import of all aquatic products from Japan, including edible seafood, hours after its neighbor started releasing treated radioactive water from the stricken Fukushima nuclear power plant.

Seafood exports from Japan to China include red sea bream, scallops, and mackerel, according to Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. China is also Japan’s largest importer of fish, bringing in 71.7 billion yen ($493.4 million) of fish in 2022 and 53.56 billion yen worth of crustaceans and mollusks, like crabs and scallops.

The discharge of the treated water was expected to start after 1 p.m. Toyko time, according to media reports citing state owned electricity firm TEPCO.

WND News Services
China suspends all seafood imports from Japan after treated radioactive water is released from Fukushima
