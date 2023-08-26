China suspends all seafood imports from Japan after treated radioactive water is released from Fukushima

(CNBC) – China on Thursday suspended the import of all aquatic products from Japan, including edible seafood, hours after its neighbor started releasing treated radioactive water from the stricken Fukushima nuclear power plant.

Seafood exports from Japan to China include red sea bream, scallops, and mackerel, according to Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. China is also Japan’s largest importer of fish, bringing in 71.7 billion yen ($493.4 million) of fish in 2022 and 53.56 billion yen worth of crustaceans and mollusks, like crabs and scallops.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The discharge of the treated water was expected to start after 1 p.m. Toyko time, according to media reports citing state owned electricity firm TEPCO.

TRENDING: Who won the debate? Donald J. Trump, hands down

Read the full story ›