China is trying to steal a U.S. presidential election – again!

The Chinese have already bought off our billionaire class in America, they're inflicting close to 100,000 U.S. deaths a year with fentanyl, they unleashed the COVID-19 virus the Centers for Disease Control says killed 1,136,473 Americans, they've bought 380,000 acres of strategic U.S. farmland – and they're probably going to try to steal the next election from Donald J. Trump. In fact, they likely helped steal the last presidential election, in 2020.

What's that you say? How could they do that?

A Chinese company tied to the Chinese Communist Party already owns or controls 32 of the precinct places in major cities in the U.S. But, isn't that illegal? Well, the FBI knows about it. In fact, they got the proof from the organization True the Vote. And the feds are more steamed at True the Vote than the Chinese. And some of the researchers that discovered this connection to the Chicoms expect to be punished for it.

Those are the facts, Jack.

So why is nobody telling you this besides me? Because I have sources. I've investigated and exposed lots of stories over the 26 years WND has been in business. Hundreds of them. My staff is responsible for a good many more scoops.

Or maybe you heard about it from my staff or a representative of my company. Or possibly somebody within the True the Vote staff or some other way. Or maybe you just don't believe me. Here's a way for you to check it out yourself. Read "'Total loss of control': American vote system data compromised by China," just one of the exclusive stories we've posted this week about the scandal. Or maybe you think you heard it on Fox News. Are you kidding? Rupert Murdock dumped the incomparable Tucker Carlson and does a lot of business with China. He's also 92 years old and doesn't live in the United States. You think he cares?

So who else in the press is going to tell you? Me – and I've been shouting it from the rooftops since I found out and saw the proof. Through the software company Konnech, the Chinese control some strategic polling places – like in Boston, Michigan and even the largest counties in Virginia – like Fairfax, Loudon and others. Does Gov. Glenn Younkin know about this? I don't think so. If he knew about it, I think he would put a stop to it tout suite.

Most of the so-called media report on much less significant stories, not something this big. In fact, they hide stories like this. Wouldn't you say that most of them are "fake news"? Of course.

There's one other reason you probably didn't read it on the internet. Because stories like this are censored by Google. That's right. Google is quite possibly the biggest censor on the planet. There are whole categories of news they censor – including any story like this one.

For instance, they censor all outlets that cover 2020 election interference and claims that it was stolen. That was Google's excuse two years ago. They even say that elections were fair in in Brazil, when most assuredly they were rigged. Google doesn't even try to censor WND anymore. You know why? Because they demonetized us after 24 years for being a pain in the rear-end. They only demonetized one other news site that I know about – the Gateway Pundit. Maybe Alex Jones, too. I'm just not sure.

But you will be hard-pressed to find any news site that takes President Donald Trump seriously in his popular rants that he was cheated out of the presidency in 2020. Why? Because most other news sites know that to do so they risk being demonetized. They realize that they don't make the rules at their own news sites; Google does. That's why you get fake news all over the internet – because Google obviously likes it. And Joe Biden likes it, too – as well as Merrick Garland and the Justice Department and the entire administration. They may claim there's still such a thing as "freedom of speech" and "freedom of the press" in America, but their actions betray their words.

Right now, I think the CCP is the best partner the Biden camp could cook up to prevent Trump from winning in 2024. Trump better campaign against the CCP planned interference soon. Perhaps he doesn't even know about it yet.

Seriously, virtually no one knows about this yet. You want to be a know-it-all at your next party? Just say you read it here first. Or just be prepared to say, after 2024, in the immortal words of Victoria Jackson, "There's another Communist living in the White House." As you explain this story, be sure to point others to True the Vote's site that includes all the evidence – Open Ink.

