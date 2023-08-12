Chinese doctor recounts organ harvesting victim being alive and watching him

As far back as 2004, WND was reporting how China was selling the organs of its executed prisoners, perhaps the beginning of what is considered now to be a billion-dollar organ transplant industry.

A few years later, the atrocities were documented in a religious liberties report and over the past few years, an expert warned Congress the industry was responsible for some 50,000 deaths a year and GOP members of Congress demanded that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken do something to fight the process.

But now a new report from Epoch Times has taken the horror of such atrocities to a new level.

It describes how a doctor was coerced into help remove the organs of a living man, and how he was told to extract the eyes for transplant, and when he reached, saw they were open and watching him.

The testimony in the Epoch Times report is from Zheng Zhi.

He was stationed an one of China's large military hospitals when he was called to duty with other surgeons and nurses.

They were sent on a special mission and it involved being inside a van. Four soldiers, the report said, carried in a man whose limbs were bound.

The surgical crew had been told the organs were "healthy, fresh."

Zheng was told to hold the man's legs and to his shock, they were warm to the touch.

"He watched a doctor slice open the man’s stomach and two others reach in to remove a kidney each. The man’s legs twitched and his throat moved—although no sound came out," the report said.

Another doctor told Zheng, "Cut his artery and veins, quick!" and he did, with blood gushing out.

Then he was told to extract the man's eyes.

"Dr. Zheng looked at the man’s face. Staring back at him was a pair of wide-open eyes," the report said.

"It was horrifying beyond words. He was looking right at me. His eyelids were moving. He was alive," Zheng recounted to The Epoch Times in July, the first time he agreed to use his real name to recount his story.

He told his fellow physicians, "I can't do this" and another stepped in immediately to do the job.

The body was then removed from the van and the surgeons were sped to the General Hospital of Shenyang Military Region, where more teams were waiting to finish the transplant surgeries.

Aheng said the horror has haunted him since. "Under the light lay a young life, a fellow human being, whose organs were being harvested while he was alive."

The report said Zheng's experience was in 1994, when the Chinese transplant industry was relatively news.

"It soon ballooned into a billion-dollar industry, using prisoners of conscience, particularly adherents of the persecuted faith group Falun Gong, to fuel its rise. In the same city as the hospital was the Sujiatun concentration camp, which multiple whistleblowers revealed as a mass killing ground of imprisoned Falun Gong adherents for their organs since the persecution began in 1999," the report said.

Among pending American plans is a proposal from Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., for the passage of his Falun Gong Protection Act, which would sanction persecutors of Falun Gong. The bill would also ban cooperation with communist China in the organ transplantation field.

And, the report said, the bipartisan Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act of 2023 seeks to punish enablers of the abuse, passed overwhelmingly in the House in March."

The report also detailed charges that China takes prisoners into custody, especially from religious minorities, specifically to harvest organs as needed.

Dr. Torsten Trey, executive director of the medical ethics group Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting, told the Epoch Times that China's transplant industry has "committed medical crimes against humanity that far exceeds anything known in the 21st century."

During the eight years once he got to Canada, Dr. Zheng said he had been looking for the right media outlet to tell his story to. Should he make the wrong choice, not only would he get himself into trouble, the issue wouldn't get the spotlight it deserved.

Dr. Trey commended Dr. Zheng's courage in speaking up.

“It is the foundation for us to understand the cruelty and the extent of China’s barbaric transplant practices," Dr. Trey said.

“What Dr. Zheng shared with the public is gruesome beyond words, and there is no explanation for why the international medical community is not acting on China’s horrific organ harvesting. Where is the WMA [World Medical Association]? Where is the WHO [World Health Organization]?”

Dr. Trey encouraged other Chinese doctors to find the courage to come forward. “Silence is akin to complicity,” he said.

