A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith WorldFAITH UNDER FIRE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'We Christians are like animals': Seminary student shares firsthand account of Islamic violence

Muslim mob in Pakistan destroys churches and homes of believers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 23, 2023 at 1:33pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FOX NEWS) -- Broken glass, ashes and piles of rubble. These are what remains of the Christian churches and homes in Jaranwala, Pakistan, that were burned in a surge of mob violence last week.

Images and video obtained by Fox News Digital show the ransacking of churches by an apparent Muslim-led mob in Jaranwala on Aug. 16, an action provoked by allegations that a Christian and his friend had blasphemed by ripping pages out of a Quran. Tumultuous crowds were filmed going into churches, tossing furniture out windows, smashing altars and setting fire to the buildings.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Many Christians were also forced to flee their homes to escape the attackers. When the riots quelled, and they returned to their dwellings, they found their property stolen and homes burned.

TRENDING: Pro athlete shares her Christian beliefs with sports reporter, left totally shocked by what happened to article

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'She has no right': Republicans vow to fight plan to ban AK-47s, AR-15s
Political dissident flees China on jet ski after likening Xi Jinping to Hitler
'We Christians are like animals': Seminary student shares firsthand account of Islamic violence
Media giant sued for allegedly discriminating against white employees
'Incendiary' comments from judge assigned to Trump case raise doubts
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×