Claim of climate 'emergency' debunked by 1,600 scientists!

One of Joe Biden's ideologies is that there is a climate "emergency."

That's why he's tried to destroy America's fossil fuels industry by banning drilling and pipelines, demanded Americans buy electric cars and imposed all sorts of new requirements for "efficient" appliances.

Now, however, the idea that that "emergency" exists has been debunked.

By more than 1,600 scientists including two Nobel winners.

Just the News has documented a declaration from 1,609 scientists from around the globe stating "there is no climate emergency."

They also state they "strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO2 policy" that climate emergency activists are now claiming is needed.

The statement from the scientists does not deny that greenhouse gases can be harmful, but challenges the related "hysteria."

The statement comes from CLINTEL, the Global Climate Intelligence Group, which urges that "Climate science should be less political, while climate policies should be more scientific," Just the News reported.

The foundation was assembled in 2019 by Guus Berkhout, a professor emeritus of geophysics and journalist Marcel Crok.

"Scientists should openly address uncertainties and exaggerations in their predictions of global warming, while politicians should dispassionately count the real costs as well as the imagined benefits of their policy measures," the statement explains.

Signatories include Nobel Prize winner John F. Clauser, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics.

Just the News noted he said, in the CLINTEL announcement, "Misguided climate science has metastasized into massive shock-journalistic pseudoscience. In turn, the pseudoscience has become a scapegoat for a wide variety of other unrelated ills. It has been promoted and extended by similarly misguided business marketing agents, politicians, journalists, government agencies, and environmentalists."

The organization debunks the inflammatory and extreme claims that earth soon will see entire species going extinct, the seas will rise to flood cities and such.

One example of such claims, the report said, came recently from the charge by the New York Times that, "Earth is likely to cross a critical threshold for global warming within the next decade."

Many of the doomsday threats from climate agenda radicals have been massively wrong.

The report noted ex-vice president Al Gore in 2009 claimed "the Arctic would be ice-free by 2013." It wasn't and still isn't, a decade after the predicted cataclysm.

And, the report said, "He later backtracked, according to Reuters, who said Gore was merely quoting other scientific reports. Gore had three years earlier published 'An Inconvenient Truth' the subtitle of which was 'The Planetary Emergency of Global Warming and What We Can Do About It.' A documentary film based on the book earned $24,146,161 in gross receipts that year."

Climate celebrity Greta Thunberg claimed in 2018 that humanity had only five years to stop using fossil fuels or it would end up being wiped out. She later deleted her claim.

John Kerry, Joe Biden's climate "envoy" who circles the globe in fossil-fuel guzzling jets, repeatedly has claimed humans are facing a crisis from global warming, which was converted into "climate change" when the warming stopped, that should "terrify" people.

"The CLINTEL declaration comes at a time when recent claims abound that natural disasters such as the wildfires in Maui and Canada, the heatwaves across the globe and other events are driven by climate change. The declaration goes on to challenge the ever-ready blame on climate change, stating 'There is no statistical evidence that global warming is intensifying hurricanes, floods, droughts and suchlike natural disasters, or making them more frequent,'" Just the News explained.

