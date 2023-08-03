Coast Guard keeps trying to build ships without knowing they work, watchdog charges

By Micaela Burrow

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Coast Guard continues to build new ships well before it has nailed down the required technology and design parameters, leading to a costly delay in construction for reworking the vessels, a watchdog warned in recent reports.

The service plans to retire elements of its aging fleet and commissioned three new icebreakers, known as Polar Security Cutters (PSCs), and 25 Offshore Patrol Cutters (OPCs) that are essential to the Coast Guard’s day-to-day national security missions. Years ago, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) warned the Coast Guard’s failure to complete basic design requirements for both programs would produce undesirable results, but as of 2023 both the PSC and OPC programs were billions over initial cost estimates and may not be complete by the time their predecessors age out, according to a July testimony for Congress.

TRENDING: Pandemic-era graduates entering workforce have no clue what they're doing

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“The Coast Guard, however, continues to face cost growth and schedule delays in some of its newer acquisitions because it has not obtained the right knowledge at the right time,” GAO wrote in the testimony.

For example, the GAO recommended the Coast Guard finish designing the davit, a crane fitted to the offshore cutter that raises and lowers boats, and test it in a realistic environment before starting construction in 2020, according to a report. As of June 2023, as the service is building its fourth OPC, the davit remained unproven.

Other systems like central heating and cooling, were likewise incomplete, according to the report.

Is the Coast Guard building ships prematurely? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (1 Votes)

The Coast Guard initiated construction on the cutter when the functional design was 97% complete. “While that difference may seem insignificant,” GAO wrote, “this design instability led to construction rework and contributed to an estimated cost increase of 19 percent for the lead ship.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The estimated cost spiked from $12.5 billion to $17.6 billion, according to GAO.

(1/3) USNORTHCOM hosted the Arctic Security Forces Roundtable for the first time on U.S. soil this week. The event promotes military cooperation on a range of issues facing the High North. pic.twitter.com/HFkCwLyEob — U.S. Northern Command (@USNorthernCmd) May 5, 2022

For the icebreaker, the Coast Guard presumed that it did not need to test certain technologies because they had been successfully employed on other vessels, according to GAO. Now the program is three years behind schedule at $3.5 billion over budget, and the lead ship won’t begin construction until at least March 2024.

Coast Guard officials attributed the multiple design overhauls to several challenges, including the need to incorporate steel thick enough to grind through thick ice sheets and a unique, unusually blunt hull design. Building a hull at least twice as thick as those of regular ships will also extend production time.

Math errors on the part also contributed to delays, according to the report. At the rate the design is being perfected, it would take eight years to develop a workable plan.

Right now the U.S. has one operational icebreaker, the Polar Star, patrolling the arctic for roughly half a century, according to GAO. The Coast Guard has invested $75 million to extend its life beyond the projected expiration date of 2023.

The Department of Homeland Security “remains committed to procuring the icebreaking capacity the Coast Guard needs to cost effectively and efficiently represent U.S. interests in the polar regions,” the agency wrote in a response to GAO’s findings.

The Coast Guard didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!