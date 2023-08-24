A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education
College bringing back mask mandates despite zero COVID cases

Canceling parties, clamping down on social life

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 24, 2023 at 2:56pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – A college in Georgia is joining the now-growing chorus of institutions and agencies arbitrarily bringing back mask mandates.

Morris Brown College in Atlanta has reportedly "advised students, faculty, and staff that facemasks must be worn on campus for at least the next 14 days", according to The Daily Wire.

And as if the idiocy of bringing back mandates without evidence that they work wasn't enough, how about bringing them back in the absence of the virus? That's right: the college has seen no confirmed cases of Covid, according to WSB-TV, who reported: "Officials say there have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases among its students."

TRENDING: How Georgia prosecutors will be disbarred for charging Trump

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
