College bringing back mask mandates despite zero COVID cases

A college in Georgia is joining the now-growing chorus of institutions and agencies arbitrarily bringing back mask mandates.

Morris Brown College in Atlanta has reportedly "advised students, faculty, and staff that facemasks must be worn on campus for at least the next 14 days", according to The Daily Wire.

And as if the idiocy of bringing back mandates without evidence that they work wasn't enough, how about bringing them back in the absence of the virus? That's right: the college has seen no confirmed cases of Covid, according to WSB-TV, who reported: "Officials say there have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases among its students."

