Comer: Feds 'obstructing' congressional investigation into Bidens

The congressional investigation into evidence that the Biden family may have been involved in corrupt dealings and illegal activities is being obstructed – by the federal government.

Those agencies that refuse to cooperate include the DOJ, FBI, IRS, Treasury and Secret Service, according to House Oversight Committee chief James Comer, R-Ky.,

In a report in Just the News, he said, "We're being obstructed every step of the way. We're being obstructed by the Biden attorneys. We're being obstructed by the Democrats in Congress. But more concerning than anything, we're being obstructed by our federal government – by the Department of Justice, by the FBI, by the IRS, by the Treasury cabinet, and by the Secret Service."

He said, "All these government agencies have knowledge of potential corruption by Joe Biden, yet they refuse to cooperate with us or when they do, they give us a document that's so heavily redacted, it's almost a joke."

The evidence available to date reveals that the Biden clan, likely including Joe Biden, probably engaged in a multi-million dollar pay-to-play business where the product being sold was access to Joe Biden, as vice president and now as president.

Evidence documents how tens of millions of dollars were paid by foreign interests to the family for no other apparent service.

Congress now even is investigating what policy decisions may have been impacted by the payments.

Just the News confirmed congressional investigators have revealed that shell companies linked to the Bidens took in at least $20 million from foreigners, including big payments from controversial oligarchs who afterwards had private dinners with Joe Biden as vice president.

The business deals for the Bidens included income from Russia, China, Ukraine, and Romania.

"This is not normal behavior, for a family to receive millions of dollars from our enemies around the world," Comer stated.

Comer said that the biggest problem is having the family of a sitting vice president or president cutting deals with China.

