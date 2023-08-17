Confirmed! Hunter Biden copied in email setting up Joe's phone call to Ukraine's president

Ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's first of two failed impeach-and-remove schemes against President Donald Trump was based on his suggestion during a telephone call with Ukraine's chief that Ukraine should investigate corruption involving the Biden family.

That was based, at the time, on a lot of suspicious details like Hunter's extraordinary million dollar payments from Burisma, a company that was investigated for corruption, and Joe Biden's stunning threat to withhold American aid to Ukraine if the prosecutor reviewing Burisma, and his son's involvement, wasn't fired.

Of course that's now the subject of a full-blown review by congressional investigators, with evidence of tens of millions of dollars paid to Biden family shell companies as well as an FBI document reporting $5 million bribes to Joe and Hunter each.

And that impeachment now is targeted in a House effort to expunge it from Trump's record.

But the topic of telephone calls has returned, this time with confirmation from the House Oversight Committee that an email shows a White House staff member, when telling then-Vice President Joe Biden of plans for a phone call with Ukraine's president, copied Hunter Biden.

A report at Just the News said the revelation signals a "dramatic shift" in the investigation into alleged Biden family corruption.

And members of the committee now are demanding full access at the National Archives to Joe Biden's communications as vice president with his son Hunter, and various business partners.

The report cited the email copy to Hunter as "an unusual backdoor for a sensitive conversation with a foreign leader."

"The Committee’s need for these Vice-Presidential records is specific and well-documented," the letter from Chairman James Comer to Colleen Shogam of the National Archives and Record Administration said.

"The Committee seeks to craft legislative solutions aimed at deficiencies it has identified in the current legal framework regarding ethics laws and disclosure of financial interests related to the immediate family members of Vice Presidents and Presidents— deficiencies that may place American national security and interests at risk."

Just the News reported the email at issue was "quietly released" months ago as part of the archives of the tenure of Barack Obama.

"In it, a White House staffer writes Joe Biden on a personal pseudonym email account named Robert L. Peters. about a planned call with then Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. The staffer copied Hunter Biden's email address at Rosemont Senaca Partners," the report said.

The staff member wrote, "Boss--8:45am prep for 9am phone call with Pres Poroshenko. Then we're off to Rhode Island for infrastructure event and then Wilmington for UDel commencement. Nate will have your draft remarks delivered later tonight or with your press clips in the morning."

Comer is seeking "unrestricted special access" to the archives because the committee is concerned that "this document was sent to 'Robert L. Peters'—a pseudonym the Committee has identified as then Vice-President Biden. Additionally, the Committee questions why the then-Vice President’s son, Hunter Biden—and only Hunter Biden—was copied on this email to then-Vice President Biden."

The congressional investigators want to see messages to and from Joe Biden as well as "communication in which Hunter Biden, Eric Schwerin, or Devon Archer was included either as a sender, recipient, copied, or was included in the contents of the document or communication."

