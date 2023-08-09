Congress confirms: 'Foreign sources' delivered millions of dollars to Bidens

A new report from congressional investigators confirms millions of dollars were delivered by various oligarchs to the Biden family in recent years.

The dollars are on top of what the investigators previously reported coming to the Bidens from China and Romania.

We’ve now identified $20 million in payments from foreign sources to the Bidens and their associates. During Joe Biden’s vice presidency, Hunter sold him as “the brand." No real services were provided other than access to the Biden network, including Joe Biden himself. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 9, 2023

A report at Twitchy has posted online the thread of social media statements released by investigators.

Just the News confirmed that the Biden clan "collected more than $20 million from foreign sources, including big payments from controversial oligarchs who afterwards had private dinners with Joe Biden as vice president.

It was the third release of details from the House Oversight and Accountability Committee investigation of foreign money paid to the Biden family. Those funds reportedly came from Russian, Ukrainian, Kazakh, Chinese and Romanian figures.

"The pattern, the congressional investigators noted, corroborates recent testimony from former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer that the presidential son solicited business from foreigners who were seeking influence, access or protection from a family 'brand' that included Joe Biden," the report said.

"Thus far, the Committee has identified over $20 million from foreign sources that benefited the Biden family and their business associates," the report said.

Among the payments were:

$3.5 million from Russian oligarch Elena Baturina and her now-deceased husband, Yury Luzhkov, former mayor of Moscow, who was identified as presiding over a "pyramid of corruption" by the U.S. ambassador to Russia.

$142,300 connected to Kenes Rakishev and his associate, former Prime Minister Karim Massimov and two Kazakh oligarchs. Massimov was recently convicted in Kazakhstan for serious crimes, including treason.

$6.5 million tied to Burisma Holdings in Ukraine, its owner Mykola Zlochevsky and top executive Vadym Pozharsky at a time when the energy company was suspected by the State Department of corruption and bribery.

$3 million from oligarch Gabriel Popoviciu, who was convicted of bribery and the "complicity in abuse of power" in Romania.

$8 million tied to Chinese entities including CEFC China Energy and its chairman Ye Jianming who was "detained in 2018 by Chinese authorities for suspected economic crimes and bribery." A second CEFC official named Patrick Ho was charged and convicted of bribery in the United States.

The newest banking record revelations confirm an "influence-peddling operation inside the web of Biden family businesses," while Joe Biden was vice president to Barack Obama, the report explained.

"During Joe Biden’s vice presidency, Hunter Biden sold him as 'the brand' to reap millions from oligarchs in Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine," said Rep. James Comer, committee chief. "It appears no real services were provided other than access to the Biden network, including Joe Biden himself. And Hunter Biden seems to have delivered."

The report confirms multiple instances of huge payments to Hunter Biden-related companies, and then Joe Biden's participation in dinners with the donors.

"Then-Vice President Joe Biden dined with oligarchs from around the world who had sent money to his son. It’s clear Joe Biden knew about his son’s business dealings and allowed himself to be 'the brand' sold to enrich the Biden family while he was Vice President of the United States," Comer said.

Fox reported the 19-page report provided screenshots of redacted bank records.

Earlier reports on the same topic, foreign payments to the Biden network, linked entities in China and Romania to payments to Biden.

