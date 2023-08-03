A 'conspiracy' to get Trump? You bet there is!

Special counsel Jack Smith has now indicted Trump on three occasions. Each of those occasions were one day after horribly negative news broke about Joe Biden. The indictment on Aug. 1 came the day after Devon Archer testified before a congressional committee about his experience with the Biden Crime Family.

Coincidence? Three separate times? Not likely. Those three occasions were more likely meant to take attention away from Biden acts of treason, bribery and lies. According to Fox, mainstream media outlets CNN and MSNBC are spending 20 times more time on the Trump indictments than on the testimonies about Biden crimes. 20 times. 20 minutes on Trump for every one minute on Biden. Three minutes on Biden for every one hour on Trump.

Since Democrats, the deep state and RINOs could not stop Trump with their false impeachments, they are now using the legal system under the Justice Department controlled by Democrats to try to stop President Trump from being elected in 2024. The legal system is now a political weapon of the Democrats.

Notice that Smith did not indict Trump for inciting an insurrection. Why? because the FBI and Supreme Court have already stated/implied that January 6 was not an insurrection as claimed by Democrats. So Smith looked for other reasons to indict Trump … for anything. Smith is a hit man for the party in power, for Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland. And that is no different than what is done in tyrant-run countries.

The big question that is continually asked on liberal media is how so many people can be involved in such conspiracy to get Trump. Then they add that such a conspiracy of so many people and the media cannot be true.

Well, the conspiracy to get Trump is as true in the U.S. as attempts to persecute leaders in other countries – and for the same reasons. Because so many people gain so much from such collusion, e.g., 51 intelligence officers signing a false letter that the Hunter laptop was Russian disinformation to influence the 2020 election, Democrats falsely claiming that four officers died from the January 6 demonstrations and 22 FBI executives losing their jobs for biased actions against Trump in the 2016 election. That is a lot of collusion/conspiracy. Yes, the conspiracy to stop Trump and MAGA is true.

The big news is, or should be, that Democrats lied and used false accusations in the two impeachments of Trump. There was no armed insurrection. The was no abuse of power when Trump asked Ukraine to investigate the Bidens and Burisma. Those impeachments of Trump were unwarranted. RINOs like Sen. Mitt Romney who voted against the president in those impeachments were complicit, part of the conspiracy to stop Trump and the MAGA movement. Jack Smith has not indicted Trump for either of the accusations of the two impeachments. He lacks evidence to substantiate those accusations.

These indictments of Trump by Smith and that of District Attorney Alvin Bragg are the weaponization of the legal system by the deep state, Democrats and establishment Republicans to stop Trump and the MAGA movement from ruining their control of America locally and nationally.

If they can do this to Trump, then they can do it to anyone. You could be next.

