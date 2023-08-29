Cosmetics brand cancels partnership with Alice Cooper after he slammed trans treatments for children

(FAITHWIRE) -- A makeup brand that had struck a partnership with Alice Cooper canceled the collaboration after the hard rock legend spoke out against transgender-related treatments for minors.

Cooper had just announced the business deal with Vampyre Cosmetics a couple weeks prior.

As CBN’s Faithwire reported, Cooper, who is a Christian, called transgenderism “a fad” in a recent interview, during which he also spoke out against the “absurdity” of transgender ideology.

