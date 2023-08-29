A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Faith Health Money Politics U.S.GENDER BENDERS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Cosmetics brand cancels partnership with Alice Cooper after he slammed trans treatments for children

'It's wrong when you've got a 6-year-old kid who has no idea'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 28, 2023 at 9:06pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Stefan Schweihofer from Pixabay)

(Image by Stefan Schweihofer from Pixabay)

(FAITHWIRE) -- A makeup brand that had struck a partnership with Alice Cooper canceled the collaboration after the hard rock legend spoke out against transgender-related treatments for minors.

Cooper had just announced the business deal with Vampyre Cosmetics a couple weeks prior.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

As CBN’s Faithwire reported, Cooper, who is a Christian, called transgenderism “a fad” in a recent interview, during which he also spoke out against the “absurdity” of transgender ideology.

TRENDING: CNN host flabbergasted by Trump's height, weight at Fulton County Jail

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Cosmetics brand cancels partnership with Alice Cooper after he slammed trans treatments for children
1,000-foot stretch of aqueduct from late 2nd Temple period uncovered in Jerusalem
Wealthy Hollywood celeb urges climate extremists to inconvenience regular people
'Joe the Plumber,' who took on Obama, dead at 49
Dow closes 200 points higher as Wall Street aims to curtail August decline
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×