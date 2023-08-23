A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Country to compensate Christians after blasphemy riots

Believers' homes and churches were destroyed by Muslim rioters

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 22, 2023 at 9:07pm
(Courtesy Twitter / Mohsin Naqvi)

(Courtesy Twitter / Mohsin Naqvi)

(DEUTSCHE WELLE) -- Christians who had their homes destroyed last week by Muslim rioters outraged by the alleged desecration of a Quran by a Christian man and his friend will be compensated to the tune of 2 million rupees (€6,236; $6,800), Pakistani officials said on Monday.

In the incident last Wednesday, a mob rampaged through Christian neighborhoods, burning at least 16 churches and damaging houses in their fury.

The two men accused of the desecration, which allegedly involved ripping pages out of the Quran and throwing them on the ground while writing insulting remarks on other pages, have been arrested, along with 160 suspected rioters so far.

