Country to compensate Christians after blasphemy riots

(DEUTSCHE WELLE) -- Christians who had their homes destroyed last week by Muslim rioters outraged by the alleged desecration of a Quran by a Christian man and his friend will be compensated to the tune of 2 million rupees (€6,236; $6,800), Pakistani officials said on Monday.

In the incident last Wednesday, a mob rampaged through Christian neighborhoods, burning at least 16 churches and damaging houses in their fury.

In solidarity with our Christian brethren , the Cabinet Meeting was held in AEC Church , Esa-Nagri , Jaranwala, symbolizing unity and inclusivity.

Within 72 hours, two Churches were fully restored. The Punjab Govt is committed in restoring all other damaged churches.

20 Lakh… pic.twitter.com/ik6TvwMXHf — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) August 21, 2023

The two men accused of the desecration, which allegedly involved ripping pages out of the Quran and throwing them on the ground while writing insulting remarks on other pages, have been arrested, along with 160 suspected rioters so far.

