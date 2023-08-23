A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Country singer raking in mind-boggling amount of money every day thanks to viral hit

Oliver Anthony hits big time with 'Rich Men North of Richmond'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 23, 2023 at 9:23am
(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- Oliver Anthony, the rising star behind the viral hit "Rich Men North of Richmond," is reportedly making tens of thousands of dollars a day thanks to his music.

The now-iconic red-bearded Virginia farmer and musician rose from relative obscurity to ranking #1 on Billboard Hot 100 for a song he recorded while out in the American wilderness.

The song's video, posted on August 8, has already reached over 33 million views on YouTube and has made headlines in news outlets across the political spectrum. The video's description said the intent behind the song was to "give hope to the working class and your average hard working young man who may have lost hope in the grind of trying to get by" and it indeed has become widely viewed as a blue-collar anthem across the United States.

