Couple noticed their feet after walk on beach, doctors refused to help

(PATRIOT TRUTHS) – Few things are more romantic than a walk on the beach — unless you have the same experience as this couple. When they got home and saw their feet, they gasped. When you see the photos, you just might too. The worst part? Doctors refused to help them after they realized what caused it.

When Eddie Zytner and Katie Stephens took a romantic trip to the Dominican Republic, they never imagined a trip to “somewhere tropical” would leave them in agony. They had no idea how walking barefoot on the beach put them at risk. But, when they returned home, they found out first-hand just how bad the beaches can be.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

We’ve all heard countless goose-bump-inducing stories of people coming back from vacation with mysterious and unfortunate ailments, but we never think it’s going to happen to us. When Eddie and Katie were quickly overcome with “incredibly itchy” feet, however, the couple soon realized that this was no ordinary itch. To their horror, it was a full-blown infestation. It might sound like the stuff of urban legend, but it was all too real, as photos proved. Sadly, their troubles were just beginning.

TRENDING: How Georgia prosecutors will be disbarred for charging Trump

Read the full story ›