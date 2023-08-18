Court filing suggests legal misbehavior by Trump prosecutor Jack Smith

A new legal filing in one of the multiple cases the Joe Biden-supervised Department of Justice has launched against Biden's top political opponent in the 2024 presidential race, President Donald Trump, suggests that the prosecutor who brought charges against Trump is misbehaving.

Legally.

Smith has brought a couple of cases against Trump, including a recent one that claims Trump – improperly – had documents including classified papers from his presidency in his own home.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Olympic swimmer dies suddenly at age 42

Criminal charges have been filed against Trump and a couple others in that case.

Curiously, both Mike Pence and Joe Biden also were confirmed to have had in their possession classified papers from when they were not president, but vice president. Yet no charges have come in either of those cases.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Now a report at the Right Scoop documents that Trump's defense lawyers, along with lawyers defending Trump employee Walt Nauta, have submitted a court brief charging Smith "improperly" used two different grand juries in this case.

Is Jack Smith misbehaving legally? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 86% (12 Votes) 14% (2 Votes)

It was Bloomberg that reported Smith apparently used a grand jury in Washington, and another in Florida, and then brought charges in Florida.

The report explained, "The former president and his personal aide were indicted in June by a South Florida grand jury. But much of the investigation unfolded in Washington in the months leading up to that. Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office said prosecutors continued to use a grand jury in the nation’s capital after securing the original indictment, before a Florida grand jury returned an expanded, superseding version on July 27."

The defense lawyers have explained that using two panels in two locations is "improper." And the result is that it could affect the "evidence" that Smith uses in court.

The Right Scoop said, "A long line of court rulings have held that prosecutors can’t go back to a grand jury to gather more evidence once they’ve brought an indictment. But there are exceptions if the government is investigating other crimes or potential defendants. A case also can’t be presented to a grand jury in a given location unless it’s where the alleged offense took place."

Previously, the judge in the case, District Judge Aileen Cannon, had demanded answers from Smith on his scheme to use more than one grand jury, including his apparent plan to "continue" investigating even after an indictment.

Reports described Cannon's ruling on the dispute as "stinging," and it came at a time when the judge ordered two sealed filings from Smith struck from the record.

Cannon concluded, "The Special Counsel states in conclusory terms that the supplement should be sealed from public view 'to comport with grand jury secrecy,' but the motion for leave and the supplement plainly fail to satisfy the burden of establishing a sufficient legal or factual basis to warrant sealing the motion and supplement."

Both Trump, and his aide, Nauta, have pleaded not guilty to claims Trump had documents with classified information and did not return them to the government.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!