A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education WorldGOOD NEWS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Court in South American nation rules in favor of parental rights in homeschooling case

Marks a significant change in educational policy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 5, 2023 at 4:34pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A court in Chile has acknowledged the rights of parents to decide how their children are educated, marking a significant change in Chilean educational policy, according to the human rights group ADF International.

In the landmark ruling, the Court of Appeals for San Miguel in Chile has validated the choice of pursuing foreign-based homeschooling programs, the group said in a statement, adding that it stemmed from a case in which a Chilean student’s degree, earned via homeschooling through an international institution, was not recognized by the Chilean Ministry of Education.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The court ruling centers on José Antonio Widow Aldunate, whose parents, Felipe and Carolina, decided to homeschool him through Marble Falls Academy. The Texas-based institution, in collaboration with the Argentinian Mare Verum Academy, provides homeschool curriculum and assessment.

TRENDING: Explaining 'the freedom of speech' and government's abuse

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Court in South American nation rules in favor of parental rights in homeschooling case
Major shipper warns of prolonged and deeper downturn in global trade
Elites bankrolling group that supports climate criminals
Regulator begins investigating Tesla over drivers losing control
Electric vehicle industry slammed by insurance costs
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×