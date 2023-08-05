Court in South American nation rules in favor of parental rights in homeschooling case

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A court in Chile has acknowledged the rights of parents to decide how their children are educated, marking a significant change in Chilean educational policy, according to the human rights group ADF International.

In the landmark ruling, the Court of Appeals for San Miguel in Chile has validated the choice of pursuing foreign-based homeschooling programs, the group said in a statement, adding that it stemmed from a case in which a Chilean student’s degree, earned via homeschooling through an international institution, was not recognized by the Chilean Ministry of Education.

The court ruling centers on José Antonio Widow Aldunate, whose parents, Felipe and Carolina, decided to homeschool him through Marble Falls Academy. The Texas-based institution, in collaboration with the Argentinian Mare Verum Academy, provides homeschool curriculum and assessment.

