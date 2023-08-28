A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Health Politics U.S. WorldTHE GREAT AMERICAN COVER-UP
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

COVID masks linked to cancer and seizures, says NIH

'There seems to be diminishing returns on the need for' face coverings

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 27, 2023 at 8:36pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Arizona National Guard service members direct visitor check-in and collect samples for testing at a COVID-19 testing site at the Graham County Fairgrounds in Safford, Arizona, Sept. 19, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

Arizona National Guard service members direct visitor check-in and collect samples for testing at a COVID-19 testing site at the Graham County Fairgrounds in Safford, Arizona, Sept. 19, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

(DAILY MAIL) -- The surgical N95 mask has been held up as the gold standard when it comes to protecting against Covid.

But a study quietly re-shared by the National Institutes of Health in spring suggests the tight-fitting mask may expose users to dangerous levels of toxic chemicals.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Researchers from Jeonbuk National University in South Korea looked at two types of disposable medical-grade masks, as well as several reusable cotton masks.

TRENDING: Real threat to Democrats: 'Black person with a mind of their own'

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







COVID masks linked to cancer and seizures, says NIH
'Shocked': Christian mom fights to adopt after refusing to affirm kids' gender transitions
'Best imaginable 1st Amendment case': Can judges actually silence Trump?
U.S. Marines aircraft crashes, killing 3 and injuring 20 others
Blame for Maui fires? Pin it on bad government
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×