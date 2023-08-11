A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money PoliticsFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Credit card debt among Americans hits $1 trillion

Uptick in people making emergency withdrawals from retirement accounts

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 10, 2023 at 8:20pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(MY FOX 8) – Credit card debt among Americans just reached a new record high of $1 trillion as a new report shows an uptick in people making emergency withdrawals from their retirement accounts.

The new data comes from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York which said total U.S. credit card debt hit $1 trillion in the most recent quarter. Bankrate Analyst Ted Rossman says this shows a jump in Americans’ reliance on credit cards.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“We’re definitely seeing more people carrying more debt for longer periods of time,” Rossman said.

TRENDING: Dennis Prager is wrong about impact of sinful thoughts

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Credit card debt among Americans hits $1 trillion
WATCH: Tucker Carlson's Episode 15: Interview with former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund
Dems hate Rio Grande border barrier because it WORKS
Local history lovers revive Patrick Henry's legacy in his home county's school library
Elementary teacher fired after joking about killing her sister's white boyfriend
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×