Credit card debt among Americans hits $1 trillion

(MY FOX 8) – Credit card debt among Americans just reached a new record high of $1 trillion as a new report shows an uptick in people making emergency withdrawals from their retirement accounts.

The new data comes from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York which said total U.S. credit card debt hit $1 trillion in the most recent quarter. Bankrate Analyst Ted Rossman says this shows a jump in Americans’ reliance on credit cards.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“We’re definitely seeing more people carrying more debt for longer periods of time,” Rossman said.

TRENDING: Dennis Prager is wrong about impact of sinful thoughts

Read the full story ›