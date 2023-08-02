Our Cuban Missile Crisis moment with China is here

In May 2019, when former Vice President Joe Biden was campaigning for president, a voter – worried that China might eventually surpass the U.S. as a world superpower and economic force – was told by Biden such concerns are overstated. He said, "China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man, I mean, you know, they're not bad folks, folks. But guess what? They're not competition for us."

Based on the results of the 2020 presidential election, voters took Biden's dismissal of China to heart and nothing to be concerned about. They obviously believed someone with almost a half century in the U.S. Senate could give such an assurance. However, voters – especially after what was recently discovered – would have been smarter heeding the warning given about Biden by Robert Gates. Gates was President Obama's defense secretary when Biden was vice president.

In his memoir, Gates alleged Biden had been "wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades" – a statement he reaffirmed the same month Biden was telling us not to worry about China. Gates pointed out he and Biden "disagreed significantly on Afghanistan and some other issues. I think that the vice president had some issues with the military. …"

After Biden took office, Gates proved to be most prophetic. Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan was an absolute disaster. It has taken a little longer for him to prove how wrong he was about China, but if there was any doubt about that, it should now be erased by the following discovery.

In March of this year, city officials in Reedly, California, conducted an inspection for building violations of a warehouse that was being used as both a COVID and pregnancy test site. But their inspection revealed that a lot more was going on there. They found numerous chemicals and "observed blood, tissue and other bodily fluid samples and serums; and thousands of vials of unlabeled fluids and suspected biological material." What was not known was that the warehouse was also being used as an unlicensed biological research lab, hosting a thousand mice living in filthy conditions, some of which were already dead, many of which had to be euthanized.

While the lab unsurprisingly was operating under the nose of a Democratic-run city government, what did come as a surprise was that the lab was being operated by the Chinese. The Center for Disease Control detected at least 20 potentially infectious agents there including coronavirus, HIV, hepatitis and herpes.

It should now be obvious to all that the real source of the original COVID outbreak was from a Chinese research lab in Wuhan. While it may very well have been the result of lax controls and not an intentional act, the operation now of a similar lab in the U.S. raises questions of intent. With tensions mounting with the U.S. over Taiwan, a rational answer suggests China is developing a new virus – one that can be released here – to impact America much quicker than did COVID. And, is this the only biolab or are there others spread out across the country?

The Reedly warehouse is situated fairly close to a U.S. military base. Lawmakers have been endeavoring to block such land purchases, but so far Beijing has been able to acquire about 380,000 acres, much strategically located. Meanwhile, our Department of Justice is working hard to help reverse such state actions to do so.

There are other concerns too. Between October 2022 and February 2023, Border Patrol agents have encountered more than 4,200 illegal migrants from China compared to only 1,900 in all of Fiscal Year 2022. What is of note is that many of these are military-age males.

All of this smacks of China implementing some kind of master plan to launch – as the Japanese did 82 years ago – a surprise attack against an unwary America.

One of the closest encounters the world experienced with nuclear war occurred during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. The Soviet Union had quietly installed missile launchers in Cuba, capable of firing nuclear weapons at the United States from only 90 miles away. The U.S. faced the Soviet Union "eyeball to eyeball," forcing it to blink only because a KGB agent spying for America in Moscow informed Washington the missiles were not yet armed.

With China having taken maximum advantage of Biden's open border policies, we now need to confront Beijing "eyeball to eyeball." We cannot tolerate its outrageous efforts to operate biolabs here and illegally relocate thousands of its personnel across our border to play as an ace in the hole against us should hostilities break out.

