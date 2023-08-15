Dallas Jenkins responds after top pastor says 'The Chosen' violates 2nd Commandment'

(FAITHWIRE) -- Pastor and author Voddie Baucham isn’t among those watching the hit TV series “The Chosen,” with the renowned Christian thinker revealing his reasons are rooted in the Ten Commandments.

During an Aug. 2 conversation on “The Babylon Bee Podcast,” Baucham, 54, said “The Chosen” is “a line” he draws. When asked by hosts why he doesn’t watch the monumentally popular show about Jesus and His followers, he specifically cited the Second Commandment.

“2CV, man — Second Commandment violation,” he said. “2CV” is an acronym for Second Commandment violation, with Baucham affirming his position.

