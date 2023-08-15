A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dallas Jenkins responds after top pastor says 'The Chosen' violates 2nd Commandment'

'I think this take is misapplied'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 14, 2023 at 9:32pm
Jesus, portrayed by actor Jonathan Roumie, delivers a sermon to thousands of followers in the Season 2 finale of 'The Chosen,' a crowdfunded, multiyear streaming video series about the life of Christ. (Courtesy Angel Studios)

(FAITHWIRE) -- Pastor and author Voddie Baucham isn’t among those watching the hit TV series “The Chosen,” with the renowned Christian thinker revealing his reasons are rooted in the Ten Commandments.

During an Aug. 2 conversation on “The Babylon Bee Podcast,” Baucham, 54, said “The Chosen” is “a line” he draws. When asked by hosts why he doesn’t watch the monumentally popular show about Jesus and His followers, he specifically cited the Second Commandment.

“2CV, man — Second Commandment violation,” he said. “2CV” is an acronym for Second Commandment violation, with Baucham affirming his position.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
Dallas Jenkins responds after top pastor says 'The Chosen' violates 2nd Commandment'
