'Most dangerous threat to democracy': Dershowitz slams new Trump indictment

By Jake Smith

Daily Caller News Foundation

Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz said that four of the charges being brought against former President Donald Trump in the Georgia grand jury indictment are designed to bring “quick, quick” convictions to keep Trump from running in the 2024 presidential election, setting a legal precedent that would create “the most dangerous threat to democracy,” during an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News Monday night.

Dershowitz said four of the charges brought against Trump – including charges for violating Georgia’s “Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations” (RICO) Act and multiple conspiracy charges – were among the “weakest cases” he’s ever seen brought against a presidential candidate, during an interview with Hannity on Monday. Dershowitz speculated that these charges were designed to get a “quick, quick” conviction, even though the conviction could be overturned on appeal at a later date.

TRENDING: Here's how I explain away election 'anomalies,' and you have to believe me!

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“The whole strategy of all these four cases is to get a conviction before the election, even if they’re going to lose on appeal,” said Dershowitz. “I used to teach my students – many of them future prosecutors – if you bring a RICO case, that increases your chances of winning a trial and losing on appeal. The same thing is true with conspiracy and other cases involving mental states. And so all four of these cases are designed to get quick, quick convictions in jurisdictions that are heavily loaded against Donald Trump.

“And these prosecutors don’t care as much as prosecutors generally do about having the convictions reversed on appeal, because that will happen after the election,” Dershowitz said. “These are among the four – a least three of them – three weakest cases I’ve ever seen against any candidate.”

Do you agree with Alan Dershowitz on this issue? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (7 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Dershowitz noted that the unsound indictment is an abuse of the Constitution “for partisan political purposes” and could create a dangerous precedent in which “anybody could prosecute anybody.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“If you are going after the man running for president against [Biden], you have to have the strongest case. Otherwise, it becomes a banana republic,” Dershowitz said. “Anybody can prosecute anybody, and we’re opening the door to prosecution of Democrats by Republicans, Republicans by Democrats. It’s what Alexander Hamilton wrote in The Federalist – it’s the most dangerous threat to democracy. And we’re seeing it unfold in front of our eyes, very, very tragically.

“I’m not a Republican. I’m not a Trump supporter, but I care deeply about the Constitution. I care deeply about preserving the rule of law, and we’re seeing it being frittered away for partisan political purposes,” said Dershowitz.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!