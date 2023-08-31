A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dean: Identity politics is 'the whole purpose of the university'

More than one-third of its undergraduate curriculum is 'diversity related'

Published August 31, 2023 at 2:40pm
(THE FEDERALIST) – Want to know how diversity, equity, and inclusion ideology has begun to take over public higher education in Alabama? Read Scott Yenor’s recent report, “Going Woke in Dixie?: The progress of DEI at the University of Alabama and Auburn University.”

He details the effects of the University of Alabama’s “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) strategic plan, lists the number of well-paid diversity officers, and catalogs how athletics and Greek life have been subordinated to DEI ideology. His description of DEI at Auburn University is just as comprehensive. “Going Woke in Dixie?” provides chapter and verse on just how badly DEI has colonized Alabama’s system of public higher education.

In 2019, the report notes, UA celebrated that more than one-third of its undergraduate curriculum is “diversity related.” The university also pays 31 dedicated DEI personnel, and its education school dean believes DEI is “the whole purpose of the university.”

Read the full story ›

