Death toll from Hawaii fires climbs to 80

Heart-wrenching scenes reveal Maui's devastation

WND News Services
Published August 12, 2023
Devastation from Hawaii's wildfires (video screenshot)

(FOX WEATHER) – A cataclysmic fire that tore through a historic Hawaiian town has left behind a trail of ashes and destruction as the death toll continues to rise and search and rescue crews tirelessly sift through the debris.

"Our streets are gone, the whole town is gone, our life is gone," Lahaina resident Chuck Dicker said.

The wall of flames that ravaged the island of Maui claimed the lives of at least 80 people, with a significant number of those remains discovered in the popular tourist spot of Lahaina, government officials said.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







