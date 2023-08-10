A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Deception': Pastor's warning on 'biblical illiteracy' and antichrist should have Christians on notice

'People are going to fall for false teachings, for anything, because they're not grounded in the Word of God'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 9, 2023 at 10:05pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FAITHWIRE) -- Prominent pastor and author Michael Youssef is warning about scriptural ignorance and the eventual rise of the antichrist — and his comments are certainly stirring.

“Biblical illiteracy is rampant,” Youssef told The Christian Post in a recent interview. “And people are going to fall for deception, for false teachings, for anything, because they’re not grounded in the Word of God.”

Many Christians believe the antichrist is a figure prophesied in Scripture who will rise, gain power, and control everything that goes on in the world. Experts like author Jeff Kinley believe he will eventually “require [people] to worship him, which is Satan’s ancient ambition anyway, to be worshipped.”

