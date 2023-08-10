'Deception': Pastor's warning on 'biblical illiteracy' and antichrist should have Christians on notice

(FAITHWIRE) -- Prominent pastor and author Michael Youssef is warning about scriptural ignorance and the eventual rise of the antichrist — and his comments are certainly stirring.

“Biblical illiteracy is rampant,” Youssef told The Christian Post in a recent interview. “And people are going to fall for deception, for false teachings, for anything, because they’re not grounded in the Word of God.”

Many Christians believe the antichrist is a figure prophesied in Scripture who will rise, gain power, and control everything that goes on in the world. Experts like author Jeff Kinley believe he will eventually “require [people] to worship him, which is Satan’s ancient ambition anyway, to be worshipped.”

