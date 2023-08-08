Dem governor declares emergency on migrants, calls Biden for urgent help

By Jennie Taer

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency Tuesday over a surge in migrants in the state.

Healey also sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asking for “urgent” help with the issue. The state is spending $45 million per month and is being forced to care for roughly 5,500 migrants, including young children and “pregnant people,” the governor’s letter stated.

TRENDING: Financial titans now leaving green investing ideology behind

“This state of emergency arises from numerous factors, among them federal policies on immigration and work authorization, inadequate production of affordable housing over the last decade, and the end of COVID-era food and housing security programs. The need for action is urgent,” Healey wrote to Mayorkas.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is now running for president, sent roughly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, in September. The island scrambled to deploy resources, eventually moving the migrants to Joint Base Cape Cod.

“To our partners in the federal government, Massachusetts has stepped up to address sadly what has been a federal crisis of inaction that is many years in the making,” Healey wrote to Mayorkas. “But we can no longer do this alone.”

Did Democrats bring this emergency upon themselves? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (27 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Massachusetts is experiencing a surge in illegal migration as New York City grapples with its own lack of space as it cares for more than 57,000 migrants.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Meanwhile, federal authorities at the southern border are seeing illegal migration increase again after dipping in June. Border Patrol agents made roughly 130,000 apprehensions of illegal migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in July after making roughly 99,000 in June.

DHS didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!