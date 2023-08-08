A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dem governor declares emergency on migrants, calls Biden for urgent help

'We can no longer do this alone'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 8, 2023 at 1:35pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

By Jennie Taer
Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency Tuesday over a surge in migrants in the state.

Healey also sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asking for “urgent” help with the issue. The state is spending $45 million per month and is being forced to care for roughly 5,500 migrants, including young children and “pregnant people,” the governor’s letter stated.

“This state of emergency arises from numerous factors, among them federal policies on immigration and work authorization, inadequate production of affordable housing over the last decade, and the end of COVID-era food and housing security programs. The need for action is urgent,” Healey wrote to Mayorkas.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is now running for president, sent roughly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, in September. The island scrambled to deploy resources, eventually moving the migrants to Joint Base Cape Cod.

“To our partners in the federal government, Massachusetts has stepped up to address sadly what has been a federal crisis of inaction that is many years in the making,” Healey wrote to Mayorkas. “But we can no longer do this alone.”

Did Democrats bring this emergency upon themselves?

Massachusetts is experiencing a surge in illegal migration as New York City grapples with its own lack of space as it cares for more than 57,000 migrants.

Meanwhile, federal authorities at the southern border are seeing illegal migration increase again after dipping in June. Border Patrol agents made roughly 130,000 apprehensions of illegal migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in July after making roughly 99,000 in June.

DHS didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







