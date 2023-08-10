Dems hate Rio Grande border barrier because it WORKS

(NEW YORK POST) -- AUSTIN, Texas – If I’ve learned anything studying and reporting about illegal immigration for 15 years, it’s this:

Champions of illegal immigration who don’t like a given new border-control measure will claim they never work. But when the activists really know – deep in their guts – that the idea will actually work too well, they’ll hard-charge political, propaganda and court campaigns to kill it.

Case in point: Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s new floating marine barrier.

Last month, Texas spent $1 million to lay the first thousand feet of the bright orange floating buoys, nets weighted to the river floor, on a high-traffic stretch of Rio Grande in Eagle Pass with plans to keep extending it for miles as necessary.

