CommentaryCOLUMN DU JOUR
Dems hate Rio Grande border barrier because it WORKS

Todd Bensman notes Texas' floating buoys project is just too effective

WND News Services
Published August 10, 2023 at 6:53pm
(NEW YORK POST) -- AUSTIN, Texas – If I’ve learned anything studying and reporting about illegal immigration for 15 years, it’s this:

Champions of illegal immigration who don’t like a given new border-control measure will claim they never work. But when the activists really know – deep in their guts – that the idea will actually work too well, they’ll hard-charge political, propaganda and court campaigns to kill it.

Case in point: Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s new floating marine barrier.

Last month, Texas spent $1 million to lay the first thousand feet of the bright orange floating buoys, nets weighted to the river floor, on a high-traffic stretch of Rio Grande in Eagle Pass with plans to keep extending it for miles as necessary.

