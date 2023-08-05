A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Devon Archer says 1 Democratic claim about Biden business is 'categorically false'

'He was aware of Hunter's business'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 4, 2023 at 8:30pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, pushed back on claims by Democrats that President Joe Biden was never involved in his son’s foreign businesses in any way.

“That’s categorically false,” Archer told Tucker Carlson in a lengthy interview published Friday. “He was aware of Hunter’s business. He met with Hunter’s business partners.”

Democrats attempted to claim Archer’s testimony this week to the House Oversight Committee was consistent with Joe Biden’s previous statements about the foreign contracts Hunter Biden landed while his father was in office. Until recently, Joe Biden had long claimed he never discussed business with his son.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







