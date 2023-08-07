'Ditch Mitch!': Home-state voters shout at McConnell to 'retire'

It's not just the late comedian Rodney Dangerfield who gets no respect.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was inundated with fierce boos and chants of "Retire," "ditch Mitch," and "lost the Senate" on Sunday in his home state of Kentucky.

Kentucky crowd yells "retire" at Mitch McConnell pic.twitter.com/vcmAqjbvXK — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 6, 2023

The barrage of negative remarks continued non-stop for five minutes, as the veteran Republican kept voicing his speech trough the cacophony.

TRENDING: 'This guy must be gay': Obama's brother whacks Barack again

WATCH: Mitch McConnell gets heckled by crowd during his speech for 5 MINUTES STRAIGHT. Chants of “RETIRE” and “Ditch Mitch” completely drown him out. TOTAL HUMILIATION pic.twitter.com/QV3pBm1dIF — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 7, 2023

The retirement chants come not long after McConnell froze for an extended period of time during a news conference July 26, as concerned staffers finally escorted off the 81-year-old senator.

Odd moment: McConnell freezes at start of Senate GOP leadership press conference and is escorted to the side by his colleagues pic.twitter.com/hT5bLnstOS — Raquel Martin (@RaquelMartinTV) July 26, 2023

Meanwhile, comments regarding this weekend's shout-fest are merciless:

Should Mitch McConnell retire from the U.S. Senate? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (32 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"Did Mitch zone out again?"

"It's hard not to feel embarrassed for someone being publicly shamed like this. Although, McConnell's career earned him the right to be publicly shamed."

"They DO know they can retire him at the ballot box. They need to run someone good against him."

"Him and a bunch of other people deserve this treatment. Our politicians are horrible."

"Absence of term limits are not to keep them in office, but to keep you out. They don't want average Americans running!"

"How does he not stop and acknowledge the audience? That’s public speaking 101 ... 🤦‍♂️"

"My God. I don't think he was even aware a crowd was there."

"Never would have thought in a million years I could be aroused by a video of Mitch McConnell."

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America's ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came "January 6," a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated "an armed insurrection" (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State's never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump's persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president."

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!