Document stash reveals FBI's scheming to target Christians

The FBI's attempt to redefine traditional Catholics who remain dedicated to their faith as potential domestic terrorists long has been known.

In fact, just days ago WND reported that the facts show that such a scheme, proposed in a letter from one FBI office, actually was developed and supported by many offices.

It turns out that multiple offices in Richmond, Virginia, Los Angeles and Portland all worked on that plan.

The FBI had identified "Radical-Traditionalist Catholics" who attend parishes that offer the Latin Mass as being "Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists."

But the conspiracy apparently was much bigger even than that.

A new report from the American Center for Law and Justice documents that the FBI, in response to a federal lawsuit, has admitted the existence of a trove of documents "labeling Christians as 'radical traditionalists' and 'potential terrorists,'" with documented plans for "planting undercover FBI agents inside churches."

The ACLJ said it went to court after evidence of the FBI's targeting of members of the Christian faith became evidenct It demanded information about the "blatant religious discrimination of conservative Christians."

"As a result, the FBI has just informed the court that it has already found over 1,200 pages of documents related to our FOIA and the targeting of Christians and pro-lifers, and it’s still searching for more," the legal organization said.

It had requested documents from the FBI "related to pro-life people, Christianity, Catholics, or the memo regarding the targeting of 'radical traditionalist' Christians, for any discussions about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision (which our Whistleblower client testified they were targeting pro-lifers after Dobbs), and one question about the standards used to create the outrageous memo."

And, the ACLJ wondered, "What in the world is the Biden FBI doing with 1,200 pages related to this?"

The ACLJ said it was reviewing the documents to determine what "shocking developments" there might be there.

At Fox News, a report confirmed House Republicans had proof of those multiple field offices for the FBI working on a plan that targeted traditional Catholics as "potential terrorists."

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, noted at the time that the FBI's involvement in schemes against Americans' First Amendment rights "is more widespread than initially thought."

The ACLJ pointed out that such targeting was based on "zero evidence."

"The FBI had no probable cause to investigate people who take their faith seriously. … Also, the FBI didn’t go after radicals who burned down Pregnancy Resource Centers or threatened conservative Supreme Court Justices – just those who don’t adhere to their Leftist ideology," the report charged.

