Donald Trump is 'the chosen one'

I don't mean to say "I told you so" – but I told you so. I started all of this in July 2019.

At that moment in time, my television show, "Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered" was holding down the prime-time slot at 8 p.m. EST on Newsmax TV. That was the old time slot of Fox News legend Bill O'Reilly – who held the title as the No. 1 host on cable news for 16 straight years. Bill O'Reilly even chose to join my Newsmax show three times a week to discuss the biggest news topics of the day.

With that high profile time slot, I chose to take live calls on television – something rarely ever done. I wanted to hear from the American people. One day I took a live call from a viewer who said, "Wayne, we love you. We appreciate you for being a Jewish conservative and the strongest defender of President Trump. But please explain to us why so many Jews hate President Trump."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

I responded ... live, off the top of my head ... that President Trump was the greatest leader in world history for the Jewish people. He had done more for Israel than anyone in history. And because of that, he was beloved by the Jewish people of Israel. I reported how Jews in Israel had named towns, railway stations and a soccer team after Trump. Then I said – live, off the top of my head: "In Israel, Trump is loved like the King of the Jews."

TRENDING: The zero-carbon flimflam

The next day, Trump tweeted out three times how appreciative he was of my words. Then he walked outside of the White House, in front of a mob of media, looked up at the sky and said, "I am the chosen one."

The media firestorm that followed was stunning. There were thousands of hysterical headlines all over the globe. In Israel there was even public debate over whether I was really a Jew or not.

For the record, I was born Jewish. I had two Jewish parents, four Jewish grandparents. I was bar mitzvahed. Ancestry.com analyzed my DNA and reported I am "99.9% Eastern European Jew." How's that for Jewish?

But 32 years ago, I took Jesus Christ as my savior. So, I am a Messianic Jew. And I am a student of history – American history, world history and Biblical history.

More and more, it appears likely this somewhat comical firestorm that I started way back in 2019 is true.

Donald J. Trump is "the chosen one."

The attacks on him are literally biblical. He is being persecuted like no one since Jesus. His trials and tribulations are followed by the entire world. Whether loved or hated, his name is on the lips of everyone in the world. He is being supported through tribulation like no human being in history. His popularity grows after each criminal indictment. He remains positive and steadfast despite facing over 500 years in prison. He is the living embodiment of "whatever doesn't kill you makes you stronger." Trump cannot be defeated.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Trump is literally both a man of destiny and a walking miracle.

Think of this man's life. Hollywood would laugh the screenplay out of town. They'd call it "ridiculous and unbelievable."

Trump built the world's greatest skyscraper in the toughest city in the world. He became the biggest celebrity in the world. He put his brand name on every product known to man – from hotels to airlines to casinos. He became the creator and star of one of the most successful shows ever on TV: "Celebrity Apprentice."

Next, without any background or experience in politics at any level, he beat the greatest array of Republican politicians ever assembled to win the GOP presidential nomination. Then he survived the biggest political controversy ever (the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape) ... and pulled off one of the biggest upsets ever, over the most famous female political figure in history ... to become the 45th president of the United States.

After four years of the most intense hatred, personal attacks and media demonization ever experienced by anyone, and multiple impeachments, against all odds, the man gained 12 million new voters and got the most votes of any president in history. The election was rigged and stolen from him – he was unafraid to say so, and kept saying it – and now he's been indicted for saying it, in a free speech country. Now he faces life in prison for his beliefs.

Talk about biblical drama. Trump either wins the presidency again and produces the greatest comeback story ever, or he may wind up dying in a prison cell.

And through it all – the defeat, nonstop controversy, unrelenting attacks, never-ending criminal indictments – Trump goes up in the polls. He's leading the GOP presidential primary by 40 points or more. He's leading President Joe Biden by a wide margin in most credible polls. Each indictment makes him stronger.

Folks, that's biblical. That's destiny.

The last act has yet to be written. But I believe it's now clear, this man has been chosen by God to save America, American exceptionalism and the American Dream.

He is the man chosen to expose the corruption of our government, the weaponization of our government, the criminal silencing of dissent by our government. He is the man chosen to stop evil China from dominating the world. He is the man chosen to stop the communist, fascist, globalist takeover of our country. He is the man chosen to take the slings and arrows and protect the great American middle class. Trump is the only thing standing between us and the end of America.

This is all biblical. The last act hasn't been written yet. But it's now clear ...

Trump is the chosen one.

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!</