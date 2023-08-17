A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Doom Loop Walking Tour' of major blue city sells out

Promotional page: 'You will find no better expert'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 17, 2023 at 12:56pm
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(ZEROHEDGE) – There's a new entertainment option for people morbidly fascinated with San Francisco's relentless decline: a "Downtown Doom Loop Walking Tour."

The anonymous dry-witted host invites tourists to "discover the policy choices that made America's wealthiest city the nation's innovative leader of housing crisis, addiction crisis, mental-health crisis, & unrepentant crime crisis." It's not clear if this will be an ongoing offering, but the maiden tour -- set for Saturday, August 26 -- is already sold out.

"You will find no better expert," reads the tour's promotional page. "Your guide is an urban policy professional, card-carrying City Commissioner overseeing a municipal department with an annual budget over $500m, and cofounder of San Francisco's largest neighborhood association. He has spent hundreds of hours on both sides of the government dais, shouting into the opposite abyss."

Read the full story ›

