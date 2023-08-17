'Doom Loop Walking Tour' of major blue city sells out

(ZEROHEDGE) – There's a new entertainment option for people morbidly fascinated with San Francisco's relentless decline: a "Downtown Doom Loop Walking Tour."

The anonymous dry-witted host invites tourists to "discover the policy choices that made America's wealthiest city the nation's innovative leader of housing crisis, addiction crisis, mental-health crisis, & unrepentant crime crisis." It's not clear if this will be an ongoing offering, but the maiden tour -- set for Saturday, August 26 -- is already sold out.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"You will find no better expert," reads the tour's promotional page. "Your guide is an urban policy professional, card-carrying City Commissioner overseeing a municipal department with an annual budget over $500m, and cofounder of San Francisco's largest neighborhood association. He has spent hundreds of hours on both sides of the government dais, shouting into the opposite abyss."

TRENDING: The Maui tragedy and the twit parade it launched

Read the full story ›