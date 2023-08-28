A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow closes 200 points higher as Wall Street aims to curtail August decline

'The rally to tech this year has been driven by artificial intelligence'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 28, 2023 at 4:20pm
(Image by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose Monday to kick off the final trading week of August, with Wall Street looking to regain ground after a month of losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 180 points, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 climbed 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7%. All three indexes have lost ground in August, with the S&P 500 shedding 3.4% while the Nasdaq and Dow slipped 4.5% and 2.6%, respectively.

Meta and Apple traded slightly higher, while Nvidia added 2%. Shares of electric vehicle giant Tesla were trading near the flatline.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
