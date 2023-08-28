Dow closes 200 points higher as Wall Street aims to curtail August decline

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose Monday to kick off the final trading week of August, with Wall Street looking to regain ground after a month of losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 180 points, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 climbed 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7%. All three indexes have lost ground in August, with the S&P 500 shedding 3.4% while the Nasdaq and Dow slipped 4.5% and 2.6%, respectively.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Meta and Apple traded slightly higher, while Nvidia added 2%. Shares of electric vehicle giant Tesla were trading near the flatline.

TRENDING: Iconic retailer permanently closes in Democrat city thanks to rampant crime

Read the full story ›